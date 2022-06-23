Original Sugababes To Tour For First Time In 20 Years - Noise11.com

British pop group Sugababes are to go on tour with their original line-up for the first time in more than 20 years.

The trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan rose to fame in 2000 with their hit Overload, but Donaghy left the group the following year to pursue a career in fashion.

Announcing they will tour together in October for the first time since Donaghy’s departure, they said in a statement: “We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there.”

After Donaghy’s exit, they enjoyed success throughout the following decade with Heidi Range as her replacement. However, further line-up changes eventually led to the group becoming defunct, and the original three attempted to reform in 2012 as Mutya Keisha Siobhan.

Following a string of false dawns, they finally returned to the stage as Sugababes at DJ Spoony’s Garage Classical concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019, and have subsequently booked and played festival dates, including this year’s Glastonbury.

During the group’s U.K. trek, they will perform 17 dates in cities including Liverpool, London, Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, Bristol, Sheffield, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Glasgow across October and November.

