Ozzy Osbourne Calls Motorhead’s Lemmy His ‘Rock God’ - Noise11.com

 Ozzy Osbourne Calls Motorhead's Lemmy His 'Rock God'
Ozzy Osbourne Calls Motorhead’s Lemmy His ‘Rock God’

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2021

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has written his thoughts on Lemmy from Motorhead, who was one of his collaborators on Ozyy’s 1991 album ‘No More Tears’.

Lemmy co-wrote what is now an Ozzy Osbourne classic ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’.

Ozzy said, “My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy – he shot from the hip every time. ‘That sucks,’ or, ‘I like that.’

“I’m good at starting lyrics, but I can’t finish them. And he’d go – he’d write a bunch of lyrics for my songs – ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home.’

“So, I’d give him a tape, and I had this book on World War II. I haven’t read it and I told him, ‘Tell me what you think. And I have a bunch of these lyrics – whenever you can…’ I’m thinking, it’s gonna be a week.

And he says, ‘Come back in about four hours.’ So I got back, and he goes, ‘What do you think about these?’ And I go, ‘Oh, great.’ He then goes, ‘What about these?’ I go, ‘Oh, you got two…?’

“He goes, ‘No, I got another one – three.’ I go, ‘You had written three sets of lyrics?!’ He said, ‘Yeah, and that book was crap!’ I said, ‘What book?’ He says, ‘The book you gave me.’

“He was a speed-reader! He could read really fast. He was amazing! You look at people like Lemmy and you think, ‘Oh, he’s a yob [a rude, noisy, and aggressive young person].’ But he was very well-educated.”

‘No More Tears’ sold over 4 million copies in the USA. It reached no 7 in America and no 17 in the UK in 1991.

