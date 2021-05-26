Ozzy Osbourne Calls Motorhead’s Lemmy His ‘Rock God’ - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has written his thoughts on Lemmy from Motorhead, who was one of his collaborators on Ozyy’s 1991 album ‘No More Tears’.

Lemmy co-wrote what is now an Ozzy Osbourne classic ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’.

Ozzy said, “My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy – he shot from the hip every time. ‘That sucks,’ or, ‘I like that.’

“I’m good at starting lyrics, but I can’t finish them. And he’d go – he’d write a bunch of lyrics for my songs – ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home.’

“So, I’d give him a tape, and I had this book on World War II. I haven’t read it and I told him, ‘Tell me what you think. And I have a bunch of these lyrics – whenever you can…’ I’m thinking, it’s gonna be a week.

And he says, ‘Come back in about four hours.’ So I got back, and he goes, ‘What do you think about these?’ And I go, ‘Oh, great.’ He then goes, ‘What about these?’ I go, ‘Oh, you got two…?’

“He goes, ‘No, I got another one – three.’ I go, ‘You had written three sets of lyrics?!’ He said, ‘Yeah, and that book was crap!’ I said, ‘What book?’ He says, ‘The book you gave me.’

“He was a speed-reader! He could read really fast. He was amazing! You look at people like Lemmy and you think, ‘Oh, he’s a yob [a rude, noisy, and aggressive young person].’ But he was very well-educated.”

‘No More Tears’ sold over 4 million copies in the USA. It reached no 7 in America and no 17 in the UK in 1991.

