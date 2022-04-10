Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His Next Album - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has “finished his new album”. Ozzy Osbourne is “so happy” that he has “delivered” his new album to his record label Epic Records and has promised more information in the near future.

Ozzy wrote on Instagram: “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label @EpicRecords. I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next weeks.”

The album is the follow up to 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’ and was expected to be dropped at the end of April, according to financial documents from Sony.

Last December, producer and guitarist Andrew Watt revealed that they were half way through the new album, which is tipped to feature Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, musician Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, the late Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Along with his music, Ozzy has teamed up with Bono, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John for Global Citizens ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ campaign to “amplify the call” to help the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Ozzy wrote: “We’re standing up for Ukraine.We’re asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call — post yourself, share a video from an activist, or share this video — so that our world leaders know we need the world to stand up for Ukraine and support refugees.”

