 Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His Next Album - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His Next Album

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2022

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has “finished his new album”. Ozzy Osbourne is “so happy” that he has “delivered” his new album to his record label Epic Records and has promised more information in the near future.

Ozzy wrote on Instagram: “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label @EpicRecords. I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next weeks.”

The album is the follow up to 2020’s ‘Ordinary Man’ and was expected to be dropped at the end of April, according to financial documents from Sony.

Last December, producer and guitarist Andrew Watt revealed that they were half way through the new album, which is tipped to feature Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, musician Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, the late Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Along with his music, Ozzy has teamed up with Bono, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John for Global Citizens ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ campaign to “amplify the call” to help the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Ozzy wrote: “We’re standing up for Ukraine.We’re asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call — post yourself, share a video from an activist, or share this video — so that our world leaders know we need the world to stand up for Ukraine and support refugees.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timothy B Schmit Releases ‘Heartbeat’ Ahead Of ‘Day By Day’ Solo Album

Timothy B. Schmit has released another preview of his upcoming solo album ‘Day By Day’ with the track ‘Heartbeat’.

11 hours ago
Aerosmith live in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman (2013)
Aerosmith Release Their Very First Recordings

Aerosmith have released one from the vaults. ‘Aerosmith 1971: The Road Starts Here’ features the band’s very first recordings.

12 hours ago
Frank Sinatra 70s “Flop” ‘Watertown’ To Be Given A Facelift

Frank Sinatra’s first album of the 1970s, the flop ‘Watertown’, has been newly mixed, remastered and expanded for a reissue in June.

15 hours ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Lydon’s Peeps Call ‘Pistol’ Series “A Fairytale”

John Lydon is continuing his rage against the Disney machine, labelling their upcoming Sex Pistols mini-series ‘Pistol’ “a fairytale”.

4 days ago
Pink Floyd 2022
Pink Floyd First New Music Since 1994 ‘A Song For Ukraine’

Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, longtime bass player Guy Pratt have teamed up with Ukraine’s Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Boombox, for a song for Ukraine ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’.

4 days ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Pistols Trailer Debuts And John Lydon Isn’t Happy

The first trailer for the Danny Boyle Sex Pistols series ‘Pistols’ is here.

5 days ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fender To Release A Nile Rodgers Stratocaster

Fender will release a Nile Rodgers ‘Hitmaker’ Stratocaster honoring the instrument Rodgers played on hits by David Bowie, Diana Ross, Madonna, Daft Punk, Duran Duran, The B-52's, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Daddy Yankee, Robert Plant / The Honeydrippers, Jeff Beck, The Vaughan Brothers, Lady Gaga, Sister Sledge, INXS, Sam Smith and many more.

5 days ago