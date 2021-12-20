 Patti Smith Australian Tour For 2022 Cancelled - Noise11.com
Patti Smith Australian Tour For 2022 Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on December 20, 2021

The Patti Smith Australian tour for April 2022 has been cancelled.

Ticket holders for the Melbourne shows at the Palais Theatre were notified this morning from Ticketmaster that the tour is off. As this was also going to be a Bluesfest show, we can pretty much write Patti off as a Bluesfest 2022 performer as well.

Patti Smith last played Australia in 2017. At the time it was billed as her last ever Australian tour. Now it looks like it really was.

The Ticketmaster email says the tour has been cancelled due to “illness and medical advice”.

Patti Smith and Her Band has been cancelled…

The event organisers have been in touch to let us know that due to illness and medical advice Patti Smith and Her Band on 21 and 22 April 2022 at Palais Theatre has been cancelled.

Refund Process:

You don’t need to do anything; we will issue a refund for your tickets onto the original credit card you used to buy your tickets.

You will only need to contact us if one of the following situations applies to you:

The credit card used to make the purchase has expired

The credit card used to make the purchase has been cancelled or the number has changed
You have purchased tickets from a Box Office or Outlet using Cash or EFTPOS

Only the original credit card holder will receive a refund via the method outlined above. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via “Ticket Forward”, you will need to contact the original credit card holder for your refund.

Please understand that given the extraordinary circumstances, our Fan Support teams are incredibly busy at the moment. You can find lots of information and answers to your questions in our information portal.

We’re sorry for any disappointment caused.

Thank you very much for your patience.
Best wishes,
Ticketmaster Customer Service

