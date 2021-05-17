Paul and Linda McCartney RAM Is 50 Years Old Today - Noise11.com

Paul and Linda McCartney’s ‘RAM’ album turns 50 years old today (17 May 2021).

‘RAM’ was recorded in New York City between 16 October 1970 and 1 March 1971. ‘RAM’ was McCartney’s second solo album after the break-up of The Beatles. ‘McCartney’, the first solo record, was released in April 1970.

‘RAM’ came as The Beatles’ legal battles were in full flight, Lennon and McCartney were feuding, and each as sparring lyrically on their solo records. Paul attacked John in the ‘RAM’ track ‘Too Many People’.

Too many people pulled and pushed around

Too many waiting for that lucky break.

That was your first mistake

You took your lucky break and broke it in two.

Lennon retorted on “Imagine’ ‘How Do You Sleep’.

So Sgt. Pepper took you by surprise

You better see right through that mother’s eye

Those freaks was right when they said you was dead

The one mistake you made was in your head

McCartney also attacked the “three-legged” Beatles in ‘Three Legs’.

A fly flies in (a fly flies in), a fly flies out (a fly flies out)

Most flies they got three legs, but mine got one

The ‘RAM’ sessions included the recording of ‘Another Day’, left off the album. ‘Another Day’ would become McCartney’s first solo hit reaching no 1 in Australia, no 2 in the UK and no 5 in the USA. Lennon again referenced the song in ‘How Do You Sleep?’.

The only thing you done was yesterday

And since you’re gone you’re just another day

‘RAM’ reached no 1 in the UK, no 2 in the USA and no 3 in Australia in 1971. It featured three singles:

Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey (no 1 USA, no 5 Australia)

The Back Seat of My Car (no 39, USA)

Eat At Home (no 21 Australia)

Fun Fact: The Beat Seat of My Car was originally demoed with The Beatles during the Get Back sessions which became the Let it Be album.

