 Paul and Linda McCartney RAM Is 50 Years Old Today - Noise11.com
Paul and Linda McCartney RAM

Paul and Linda McCartney RAM

Paul and Linda McCartney RAM Is 50 Years Old Today

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 17, 2021

in News

Paul and Linda McCartney’s ‘RAM’ album turns 50 years old today (17 May 2021).

‘RAM’ was recorded in New York City between 16 October 1970 and 1 March 1971. ‘RAM’ was McCartney’s second solo album after the break-up of The Beatles. ‘McCartney’, the first solo record, was released in April 1970.

‘RAM’ came as The Beatles’ legal battles were in full flight, Lennon and McCartney were feuding, and each as sparring lyrically on their solo records. Paul attacked John in the ‘RAM’ track ‘Too Many People’.

Too many people pulled and pushed around
Too many waiting for that lucky break.
That was your first mistake
You took your lucky break and broke it in two.

Lennon retorted on “Imagine’ ‘How Do You Sleep’.

So Sgt. Pepper took you by surprise
You better see right through that mother’s eye
Those freaks was right when they said you was dead
The one mistake you made was in your head

McCartney also attacked the “three-legged” Beatles in ‘Three Legs’.

A fly flies in (a fly flies in), a fly flies out (a fly flies out)
Most flies they got three legs, but mine got one

The ‘RAM’ sessions included the recording of ‘Another Day’, left off the album. ‘Another Day’ would become McCartney’s first solo hit reaching no 1 in Australia, no 2 in the UK and no 5 in the USA. Lennon again referenced the song in ‘How Do You Sleep?’.

The only thing you done was yesterday
And since you’re gone you’re just another day

‘RAM’ reached no 1 in the UK, no 2 in the USA and no 3 in Australia in 1971. It featured three singles:

Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey (no 1 USA, no 5 Australia)

The Back Seat of My Car (no 39, USA)

Eat At Home (no 21 Australia)

Fun Fact: The Beat Seat of My Car was originally demoed with The Beatles during the Get Back sessions which became the Let it Be album.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Is Selling His Warhol

Alice Cooper is set to sell off his prized Andy Warhol art piece at the 2021 Fall Larsen Art Auction.

14 hours ago
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Kim Kardashian Snaps Up Janet Jackson Collectible

Kim Kardashian has purchased one of Janet Jackson's iconic costumes for $25,000 (£17,700).

15 hours ago
Ted Mulry
Ted Mulry Tribute Set For Sydney In August

Tony Romeril of Autumn, Peter Cupples of Stylus, Harry Young of Harry Young and Sabbath and Alison MacCallum are just some of the names gathering in Sydney on 29 August to play tribute to Ted Mulry to mark the 20th anniversary of his passing.

3 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Center To Open In Tulsa In 2022

The Bob Dylan Center, a building dedicated to the works of Bob Dylan, will open in Tulsa, Oklahoma in May 2022.

4 days ago
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Years & Years Cover Pet Shop Boys Its A Sing For Brit Awards

Elton John and Years & Years have come together for a truly spectacular performance of the Pet Shop Boys classic “It’s a sin” at tonight’s BRIT Awards.

5 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey Lives On A Farm and Loves It

Roger Daltrey thinks agriculture saved him from the excesses of fame.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones To Expand Copacabana Beach Concert

The Rolling Stones Copacabana Beach concert is set for a reissue with the full concert made available for the first time with extra tracks left off the original ‘A Bigger Bang’ release.

6 days ago