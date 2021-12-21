 Paul Kelly Celebrates Gravy Day With New ‘How To Make Gravy Video’ - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly Celebrates Gravy Day With New ‘How To Make Gravy Video’

by Paul Cashmere on December 21, 2021

in News

Paul Kelly has updated his 25 year old Christmas classic with a new version and video for ‘How To Make Gravy’.

Paul says, “The original How To Make Gravy came out 25 years ago and I must have played it now thousands and thousands of times. It’s a staple in our set. The band and I thought it would be worthwhile putting our current version to tape. The way we play the song has evolved over the years but not that much. We’ve always kept the crucial slide riff, originally played by Spencer P Jones, and on this recording by Ashley Naylor. Playing this song is like going on a ride. Once you’re on it, it just takes off! Note for music nerds: Peter Luscombe plays drums on both versions.”

Paul Kelly’s ‘Christmas Train’ album has been in the Top 5 albums for the past four weeks, this week hovering at number five. The album is currently Australia’s number one Christmas album followed by Michael Buble’s ‘Christmas’, Delta Goodrem’s ‘Only Santa Knows’, Mariah Carey’s ‘Merry Christmas’ and Norah Jones ‘I Dream of Christmas’.

EMI Managing Director John O’Donnell says, “Paul Kelly has created an all-encompassing Christmas album, incorporating many of the different threads of Christmas ‘secular and sacred, ancient and modern, serious and fun’ and in doing so he has hit upon something that has already made a deep connection with the Australian public. How great would it be to have Australia’s first, uniquely southern-hemisphere Christmas album hit # 1? Step aside Mariah, Buble, and Bing – we’re dreaming of a hot, brown Christmas.”

Paul Kelly was voted Australia’s Most Respected Musician of 2021 in the poll conducted by Noise11.com and AustralianMusician.com.au

