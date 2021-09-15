 Paul Kelly Debuts Song About Eddie Betts ‘Every Step Of The Way’ - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly Debuts Song About Eddie Betts ‘Every Step Of The Way’

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2021

in News

Paul Kelly’s new song ‘Every Step Of The Way’ is about football player Eddie Betts.

Betts played for Carlton and Adelaide. This year he announced he was finishing his career at the end of the season after 350 games and 640 goals.

“Eddie Betts has brought joy to me and so many others with the amazing feats he’s performed on the field for 17 years. But he’s shown even more class and courage off the field in talking about the deep hurt of everyday racism. Eddie keeps educating,” says Paul Kelly.

Eddie Betts commented, “I was so honoured when Paul reached out to me with a song that he had written from his heart. He has always empowered us mob with his music and his authentic and heartfelt collaborations have always been enjoyed by myself and all my family for many years. I feel proud to have this song written for me by someone so respected here in Australia and someone who has always stood in solidarity with us mob – this song means a lot to me.”

