 Paul Kelly Gathers His Friendly Elves For A Christmas Album - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Gathers His Friendly Elves For A Christmas Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2021

in News

Paul Kelly has gathered by is friendly elves including Vika and Linda, Kate Miller-Heidke and Waleed Aly for his Christmas album ‘Christmas Train’ coming 19 November.

Kelly’s best known Christmas classic ‘How To Make Gravy’ has been a yule fav for decades.

Paul says, “Christmas has always “We had Advent, the month long build-up to Christmas. There was a small crib in one of the fireplaces with a pile of straw beside it. Every time you did something good or denied yourself something you would secretly put straw in the crib so it would be filled by Christmas, when a statuette of the baby Jesus would miraculously appear in the crib. The statues of the Three Wise Men started a long way off in another part of the house, secretly moving every night along mantelpieces so they would arrive at the crib for the Epiphany on January 6. That was all part of Christmas for us. It was fun and mysterious and magical.

Apparently Christmas is a big deal for the Kelly family. “Sometimes we do it all together, sometimes the Queensland gang do it separately from the Melbourne gang, and we have the tradition of singing carols on Christmas Eve, not very reverentially.”
“There were so many songs I wanted to have on there. Having the wider frame for this album allowed me to have the songs talking to each other, the way that Arthur McBride has echoes in the Brazilian song In the Hot Sun of a Christmas Day. There is a Hebrew hymn, an Arabic poem, folk songs, classical songs, rock songs. Then the fun, and the challenge, is to get all those elements to work together.”

PAUL KELLY’S CHRISTMAS TRAIN TRACKLISTING (1CD, 2LP)
1. Nativity
2. Silent Night w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
3. Swing Around The Sun
4. Christmas
5. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) w/ Linda Bull
6. Little Drummer Boy
7. Arthur McBride
8. The Virgin Mary Had One Son w/ Emma Donovan
9. Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) w/ Marlon Williams & Dhungala Children’s Choir
10. Shalom Aleichem w/ Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz
11. The Oxen
12. The Friendly Beasts w/ Kasey Chambers & Dan Kelly
13. Three Drovers w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
14. Christmas Must Be Tonight
15. Surah Maryam w/ Waleed Aly
16. Coventry Carol w/ Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath & Marlon Williams
17. In The Hot Sun Of A Christmas Day
18. How To Make Gravy
19. Christmas Train w/ Vika Bull
20. Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing
21. Intonent Hodie w/ Alice Keath
22. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? w/ Alma Zygier

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie Pop-Up Stores Are Popping Up In London and New York

London and New York will host pop-up stores to mark David Bowie’s 75th birthday.

6 seconds ago
Trading 4s with KSPRZK on the bongos in Fresno. Photo: Dr. Varuni Kulasekera
Violent Femmes Tour Diary #6 By Brian Ritchie

Violent Femmes North American tour has left Texas and crossed the United States into Nevada, Arizona and onto California. Violent Femmes co-founder and bass player Brian Ritchie is keeping you personally informed about the tour at Noise11.com.

1 hour ago
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Marries His Fifth Wife “A Keeper”

Roger Waters has married for the fifth time calling Mrs W. V “a keeper”. She was also his chauffeur.

1 day ago
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
The Boomtown Rats Release Outtakes EP

The Boomtown Rats have released an EP of outtakes from their acclaimed album 'Citizens of Boomtown'.

1 day ago
Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman Debuts Xiu Xiu Remix of ‘Serious Ground’

Danny Elfman has debuted yet another reinterpretation of one of his ‘Big Mess’ tracks with a Xiu Xiu remix of ‘Serious Ground’.

2 days ago
Paddy Maloney of The Chieftains
Paddy Moloney of The Chieftains Dies At Age 83

Paddy Moloney, the founder of Irish legendary folk group The Chieftains, has died at age 83.

2 days ago
Asia Bootleg series
Asia To Release 10CD Bootleg Box

Supergroup Asia will have a 10CD live box set released in November. ‘The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1’ is 5 x 2CD concerts from 1982 (Buffalo, NY, USA), 1983 (Worcester, MA, USA), 2007 (São Paulo, Brazil), 2008 (Tokyo, Japan) and 2010 (London, UK).

2 days ago