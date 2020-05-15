 Paul Kelly Joins State Of Music This Weekend - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Joins State Of Music This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2020

in News

Aussie songwriting legend Paul Kelly will join Jane Gazzo for State of Music this weekend, streaming live with thanks to the Victorian Government.

Paul will show previously unseen live performance footage from his Making Gravy tour, his annual Paul Kelly and guests Christmas shows.

Jane will co-host this weeks show with Tim Minchin, who will also perform.

Other guests for week three are:

Alex Lahey
Courtney Barnett
Meg Mac
Mo’ju
Tim Freedman
Tim Minchin
Vika & Linda Bull

Watch from 7pm AEST Saturday

together.vic.gov.au
facebook.com/victoriatogether
instagram/victoriatogether
YouTube
#TheStateOfMusic

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Don Walker, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne’s Loved Caravan Club Is Going Bush

Melbourne’s popular Caravan Club has come to the end of its journey in Melbourne and headline 110ks out of town to Archies Creek.

23 hours ago
Priscillas Nightmare
Scott Carne’s Priscilla’s Nightmare EP Streaming For First Time

Scott Carne’s other band Priscilla’s Nightmare weren’t anywhere near as successful as Kids In The Kitchen.

23 hours ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne and Mark Seymour 2021 Tour Dates Announced

New James Reyne and Mark Seymour 2021 dates have been announced.

23 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Palais in St Kilda Melbourne on Saturday 18 July 2015 as part of the Flesh and Wood Tour 2015.
Jimmy and Jane Barnes Cook Up Some Hank Williams At Home

Jimmy and Jane Barnes have continued their At Home performances with a dressed to kill version of Hank Williams ‘Hey Good Lookin’.

24 hours ago
Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman
Powderfinger To Virtually Reunite For Beyond Blue and Support Act

Powderfinger will virtually reunite in a one-off performance this Saturday to benefit Beyond Blue and Support Act.

1 day ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Peter O’Doherty Explains His Dog Trumpet Song ‘At Anytime’

Dog Trumpet’s Peter O’Doherty says his song ‘At Anytime’ is part fact, part fiction.

2 days ago
Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep
Billie Eilish Takes Out Restraining Order Against Fan

Billie Eilish has won a temporary restraining order against an overzealous fan accused of trespassing on her family's property.

2 days ago