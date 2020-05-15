Paul Kelly Joins State Of Music This Weekend

Aussie songwriting legend Paul Kelly will join Jane Gazzo for State of Music this weekend, streaming live with thanks to the Victorian Government.

Paul will show previously unseen live performance footage from his Making Gravy tour, his annual Paul Kelly and guests Christmas shows.

Jane will co-host this weeks show with Tim Minchin, who will also perform.

Other guests for week three are:

Alex Lahey

Courtney Barnett

Meg Mac

Mo’ju

Tim Freedman

Tim Minchin

Vika & Linda Bull

Watch from 7pm AEST Saturday

together.vic.gov.au

facebook.com/victoriatogether

instagram/victoriatogether

YouTube

#TheStateOfMusic

