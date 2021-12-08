 Paul Weller To Play Show For Chelsea Hospital - Noise11.com
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Weller To Play Show For Chelsea Hospital

by Music-News.com on December 9, 2021

in News

Paul Weller is set to play a special show at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

Weller is set to release his new album ‘An Orchestral Songbook’ with the BBC Symphony Orchestra on Friday (10.12.21).

On June 19, Paul will perform at the venue’s courtyard as it gets “transformed” into a “unique” gig space.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, his team said: “Thrilled to announce that Paul will be playing another outdoor show in London in 2022.

“Taking place at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea… The show will see the courtyard transformed into one of the most stunning and unique concert venues.”

The Live At Chelsea Concert Series is returning for its 6th year in 2022, having featured an eclentic range of artists in the past.

The likes of Jeff Beck, Toto, Rufus Wainwright, Simply Red, Belle & Sebastian, Kaiser Chiefs and Sir Tom Jones have graced the stage.

As well as the music acts, punters can look forward to a warm welcome from the Chelsea Pensioners themselves.

Each year, a portion of ticket sales from the event gets donated towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners, as well as maintaining the Grade I listed site, which has provided care and comradeship to ex-military personnel since 1682 when it was founded by King Charles II.

