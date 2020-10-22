 Paul McCartney Confirms McCartney III Album - Noise11.com
McCartney III

Paul McCartney Confirms McCartney III Album

by Paul Cashmere on October 22, 2020

in News

Paul McCartney has confirmed his new album ‘McCartney III’ is coming in December.

‘McCartney III’ is the third Paul McCartney album were he plays basically every instrument. The first ‘McCartney’ was released in 1970. The second ‘McCartney II’ was released in 1980.

Paul McCartney decided to make ‘McCartney III’ while he was in lockdown. At his website he says, “I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day. I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next? I had some stuff I’d worked on over the years but sometimes time would run out and it would be left half-finished so I started thinking about what I had.  Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun.  It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job.  So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.” 

The album was recorded at the McCartney farm in Sussex, UK. Paul says he wasn’t going to release new music in 2020 but the lockdown and nothing to do was the incentive to finish off incomplete works written over the decades. The process first sparked when Paul returned to an unreleased track from the early 90s, ’When Winter Comes’ (co-produced by George Martin). Paul crafted a new passage for the song, giving rise to album opener ’Long Tailed Winter Bird’—while ’When Winter Comes’, featuring its new 2020 intro ’Winter Bird’, became the new album’s grand finale. The songs bookend the album.

McCartney III will be released December 11 on Capitol Records across digital platforms, on CD, and on LP manufactured by Third Man Pressing. Vinyl configurations will range from standard 180g to a Third Man Edition of 3000 hand-numbered red vinyl copies, a ‘333’ Edition sold only via Third Man Records online store and limited to 333 copies on yellow-with-black-dots vinyl created using 33 recycled vinyl copies of McCartney and McCartney II, a U.S. indie retail exclusive pressing of 4000 hand-numbered white vinyl LPs, and more. 

