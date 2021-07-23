Paul McCartney “De-aged” In New ‘Find My Way’ Video - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney has been “de-aged” for his new video ‘Find My Way’ featuring Beck.

Production company Hyperreal Digital used “hyper-realistic digital avatars” to make the 79-year old legend look like his 20 something Fab Four self. “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully-realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” said Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott.

‘Find My Way’ featuring Beck is from the ‘McCartney III Imagined’ album, a reimagining of McCartney’s covid lockdown solo record ‘McCartney III’. For the new album McCartney invited collaborators to remix and perform songs from the album. As well as Beck, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Dev Hynes, Phoebe Bridgers, Ed O’Brien, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Robert Del Naja, and Idris Elba feature on the new record.

‘McCartney III Imagined’ will be released on CD and vinyl this week. The original ‘McCartney III’ was released in December 2020.

Paul McCartney McCartney III Imagined track list:

1. “Find My Way” (feat. Beck)

2. “The Kiss of Venus” (Dominic Fike)

3. “Pretty Boys” (feat. Khruangbin)

4. “Women And Wives” (St. Vincent Remix)

5. “Deep Down” (Blood Orange Remix)

6. “Seize The Day” (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. “Slidin’” (EOB Remix)

8. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. “Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)

10. “When Winter Comes” (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. “Deep Deep Feeling” (3D RDN Remix)

12. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Idris Elba Remix)*

* Physical release exclusive track

