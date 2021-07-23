 Paul McCartney “De-aged” In New ‘Find My Way’ Video - Noise11.com
McCartney III Imagined

Paul McCartney “De-aged” In New ‘Find My Way’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on July 23, 2021

in News

Paul McCartney has been “de-aged” for his new video ‘Find My Way’ featuring Beck.

Production company Hyperreal Digital used “hyper-realistic digital avatars” to make the 79-year old legend look like his 20 something Fab Four self. “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully-realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” said Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott.

‘Find My Way’ featuring Beck is from the ‘McCartney III Imagined’ album, a reimagining of McCartney’s covid lockdown solo record ‘McCartney III’. For the new album McCartney invited collaborators to remix and perform songs from the album. As well as Beck, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Dev Hynes, Phoebe Bridgers, Ed O’Brien, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Robert Del Naja, and Idris Elba feature on the new record.

‘McCartney III Imagined’ will be released on CD and vinyl this week. The original ‘McCartney III’ was released in December 2020.

Paul McCartney McCartney III Imagined track list:
1. “Find My Way” (feat. Beck)
2. “The Kiss of Venus” (Dominic Fike)
3. “Pretty Boys” (feat. Khruangbin)
4. “Women And Wives” (St. Vincent Remix)
5. “Deep Down” (Blood Orange Remix)
6. “Seize The Day” (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
7. “Slidin’” (EOB Remix)
8. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Damon Albarn Remix)
9. “Lavatory Lil” (Josh Homme)
10. “When Winter Comes” (Anderson .Paak Remix)
11. “Deep Deep Feeling” (3D RDN Remix)
12. “Long Tailed Winter Bird” (Idris Elba Remix)*
* Physical release exclusive track

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Resurrect No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour is getting back on its tracks. The original 17 shows were postponed when Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. The rescheduled 2020 dates were postponed when Covid hit.

17 mins ago
Black Sabbath Master of Reality
Black Sabbath ‘Master of Reality’ Turns 50

The third Black Sabbath album ‘Master of Reality’ turned 50 this week.

22 hours ago
Eric Clapton image by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says He Will Refuse To Play Vaccinated Venues With Rules

Eric Clapton won't be performing at U.K. concert venues that require proof of vaccination for entry.

1 day ago
Ellen Foley
Ellen Foley To Release Fifth Album ‘Fighting Words’

Ellen Foley is heading towards the release of her fifth album. ‘Fighting Words’ is coming in August.

2 days ago
Ross Wilson Mondo Rock, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Expands Eagle Rock 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson has expanded his Eagle Rock 50th anniversary tour with more shows in Victoria and Queensland added to the dates.

3 days ago
Robby Steinhardt of Kansas
Kansas Singer Robby Steinhardt Dies At Age 71

Robby Steinhardt, the co-singer and violinist for Kansas, has died at age 71 from complications of acute pancreatitis.

3 days ago
BB King Photo by Damien Loverso
B.B. King’s First Guitar Goes To Auction

B.B. King’s first guitar, the guitar B.B. King learned to play guitar on, is going to auction.

4 days ago