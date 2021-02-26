Paul Weller To Pop Out 16th Solo Album - Noise11.com

Paul Weller’s 16th solo album ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ has been announced.
The new record comes less than a year after ‘On Sunset’. This one includes a tribute to Iggy Pop ‘Moving Canvas’ and a song written by his daughter Leah ‘Shades of Blue’.
The first taste of the album is the opening track ‘Cosmic Fringes’.
Tracklisting:
Cosmic Fringes
True
Fat Pop
Shade Of Blue
Glad Times
Cobweb / Connections
Testify
That Pleasure
Failed
Moving Canvas
In Better Times
Still Glides The Stream
The album will be available in a variety of formats:
Standard CD
Individual exclusive cassettes for Indie Record Stores and Paul’s artist store
Individual exclusive colored vinyl for Amazon, Indie Record Stores, and Paul’s artist store
Black Heavyweight vinyl
Exclusive picture disc vinyl
Deluxe Formats which include Fat Pop, Mid-Sömmer Musik (the live special from November last year), and bonus tracks:
3 CD Box Set
3 LP Box set – heavyweight black vinyl
