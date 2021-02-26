Paul Weller To Pop Out 16th Solo Album - Noise11.com

Paul Weller’s 16th solo album ‘Fat Pop (Volume 1)’ has been announced.

The new record comes less than a year after ‘On Sunset’. This one includes a tribute to Iggy Pop ‘Moving Canvas’ and a song written by his daughter Leah ‘Shades of Blue’.

The first taste of the album is the opening track ‘Cosmic Fringes’.

Tracklisting:

Cosmic Fringes

True

Fat Pop

Shade Of Blue

Glad Times

Cobweb / Connections

Testify

That Pleasure

Failed

Moving Canvas

In Better Times

Still Glides The Stream

The album will be available in a variety of formats:

Standard CD

Individual exclusive cassettes for Indie Record Stores and Paul’s artist store

Individual exclusive colored vinyl for Amazon, Indie Record Stores, and Paul’s artist store

Black Heavyweight vinyl

Exclusive picture disc vinyl

Deluxe Formats which include Fat Pop, Mid-Sömmer Musik (the live special from November last year), and bonus tracks:

3 CD Box Set

3 LP Box set – heavyweight black vinyl

