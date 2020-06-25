Pearl Jam Perform Iso Version of ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

Pearl Jam have performed an iso version of ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ from their home state of Washington for the ‘All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief’.

Watch the video for a cameo from Jill Vedder, Eddie’s wife, in the background.

Pearl Jam’s five longtime members, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, all feature in the video.

As part of All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief, Pearl Jam joined a bill, including Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Ben Gibbard, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Mary Lambert, Allen Stone, and actor Joel McHale as well as Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson, and more.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments