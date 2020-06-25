 Pearl Jam Perform Iso Version of ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pearl Jam Perform Iso Version of ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2020

in News

Pearl Jam have performed an iso version of ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ from their home state of Washington for the ‘All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief’.

Watch the video for a cameo from Jill Vedder, Eddie’s wife, in the background.

Pearl Jam’s five longtime members, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, all feature in the video.

As part of All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief, Pearl Jam joined a bill, including Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Ben Gibbard, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Mary Lambert, Allen Stone, and actor Joel McHale as well as Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson, and more.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pearl Jam, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce and H.E.R. Protest Songs In Spotify Songs of Summer

New tracks from Beyonce and H.E.R. reflecting the global Black Lives Matter protests have been selected by Spotify chiefs among those likely to dominate users' summer playlists.

12 hours ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Steve Bing

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to producer Steve Bing after learning of the financier's suicide.

13 hours ago
Spice Girls images photo noise11.com
Mel C On Chances of New Spice Girls Music

Mel C has revealed the Spice Girls are "nervous" about making new music.

14 hours ago
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tex Perkins Introduces The Show With Tex Perkins

Tex Perkins has started a new online show called The Show with Tex Perkins.

21 hours ago
Seal - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Seal Pays Tribute To Joel Schumacher

Seal has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late filmmaker Joel Schumacher, after he used his track Kiss From a Rose over the end credits of Batman Forever.

2 days ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell’s Daughter Pays Tribute To Her Dad On Father’s Day

Chris Cornell's teenage daughter paid tribute to the late singer by sharing touching memories of her time with him on Father's Day.

2 days ago
Prince
Prince Guitar Sells For Over $500000

The long-lost guitar Prince played on during his Purple Rain, Sign o the Times, and Diamonds and Pearls tours has stunned auction experts by selling for over $563,000 (£456,000).

3 days ago