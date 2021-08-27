 Pearl Jam ‘Ten’ Turns 30 Today - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam Ten

Pearl Jam ‘Ten’ Turns 30 Today

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2021

in News

Pearl Jam ‘Ten’ is 30 years old. ‘Ten’ was released on 27 August 1991. It was the debut album for Pearl Jam.

As well as being the first Pearl Jam album ‘Ten’ was also the band’s most successful album. In the USA it has currently sold over 13 million copies.

Pearl Jam formed after Seattle band Mother Love Bone, featuring bass player Jeff Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard, broke up. They recruited newcomer Mike McCready who they knew through Seattle band Temple of the Dog. That band also had members Eddie Vedder and Matt Cameron (Soundgarden). Pearl Jam formed in 1990 as Mookie Blaylock. They played their first gig on 22 October 1990 and by December were opening for Alice In Chains. Epic Signed then and in March 1991 began work on ‘Ten’ under the Mookie Blaylock name but soon changed it to Pearl Jam. Mookie was American basketball player who played under the number ‘Ten’.

Pearl Jam’s line-up for ‘Ten’ has remained the same with the exception of the drummer Dave Krusen. Krusen left in May 1991 before the album was released. In what then played out like a Monty Pythin sketch he was replaced by Matt Chamberlin who left that same year, then Dave Abbruzzese until 1994, then Jack Irons until 1998 before Matt Cameron joined and stayed.

‘Ten’ singles were:

Alive

Even Flow

Jeremy

Oceans

