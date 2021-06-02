 Pet Shop Boys and New Order Reschedule US Tour - Noise11.com
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pet Shop Boys and New Order Reschedule US Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2021

in News

Despite America opening up, UK’s Pet Shop Boys and New Order are not confident America is making the right move. The UK acts have postponed their 2021 US tour into 2022.

New dates have been set the September and October 2022. They have added a new date in Brooklyn and moved the venue for the Seattle show.

DJ Paul Oakenfold will also now join the tour.

PET SHOP BOYS / NEW ORDER
THE UNITY TOUR 2022
September 17—Budweiser Stage— Toronto, ON
September 19—Leader Bank Pavilion—Boston, MA
September 21—Merriweather Post Pavilion—Columbia, MD
September 23—Barclays Center—Brooklyn, NY
September 25—TD Pavilion at the Mann—Philadelphia, PA
September 28—Madison Square Garden—New York, NY
September 30—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island—Chicago, IL
October 2—The Armory—Minneapolis, MN
October 7—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA
October 8—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, CA
October 12—Chase Center—San Francisco, CA
October 14—Climate Pledge Arena—Seattle, WA
October 16—Rogers Arena—Vancouver, BC

