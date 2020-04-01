 Peter Andre In Isolation After Son Develops COVID-19 Symptoms - Noise11.com
Peter Andre In Isolation After Son Develops COVID-19 Symptoms

by Music-News.com on April 2, 2020

in News

Peter Andre has revealed he and his other kids – Princess, Amelia and Theo – are following the guidelines and self-isolating after Junior, 14, revealed he was feeling under the weather.

Writing in his new! magazine column, Peter said: “Last Wednesday, Junior posted a video on his Instagram saying he was showing symptoms of coronavirus.

“He had a high temperature so we have to follow the guidelines and self-isolated for 14 days.”

In the social media clip last week, Junior filmed himself and urged his followers to keep safe.

He explained: “I am videoing this to tell you I am showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

“It is not me saying I have it, I am showing symptoms. Everyone please stay safe, these aren’t easy times like I said.”

Responding to the video, Junior’s mum Katie Price – who he also shares 12-year-old daughter Princess with – reached out to ex husband Peter on Instagram and urged him to “stay safe”.

Now, he revealed he and his kids are having to stay away from his second wife Emily because she works at a hospital and “is exposed to the virus quite a lot”.

He added: “It means right now we are having to be in separate rooms. I am the one who has to have the kids as well and I’m terrified they will get it.”

Meanwhile, Emily – who is mum to Theo, three, and six-year-old Amelia – admitted she is worried about passing on an illness to her children, but insisted she is taking all the right precautions.

Writing in OK magazine, she explained: “If I wasn’t working for the NHS then I would only be leaving my house if it was absolutely necessary.

“Of course I’m worried that I could potentially bring it home to the kids, but I’m trying to be sensible and washing my hands and changing out of my clothes straight away before having a shower.

“I’m also not going too near them where possible, but it’s a challenging time.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

