Peter Frampton, Devo, Elton John Recordings Added To Grammy Hall of Fame

The Grammy Museum has added 26 titles to the Grammy Hall of Fame including works by Peter Frampton and Elton John.

In a statement Peter Frampton said, “I received news today that my album, Frampton Comes Alive! has been inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. Thank you so much. I definitely didn’t see this coming! What a wonderful honour to be inducted and join so many incredible artists”.

“Each year it is our distinct privilege to preserve a piece of cultural and music history with our GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductions,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “We are so honored to welcome these timeless masterpieces to our growing catalog of iconic recordings that serve as a beacon of music excellence and diverse expression that will forever impact and inspire generations of creators.”

The Grammy Hall of Fame is in its 47th year. In total 1,114 recordings have been recognised by the Academy.

2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees

AFRO-CUBAN JAZZ SUITE

“Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite”

Machito

Mercury (1950)

Track

CAPITOL PRESENTS THE KING COLE TRIO

The King Cole Trio

Capitol (1944)

Album

“CAROLINA SHOUT”

James P. Johnson

OKeh (1921)

Single

CLOUDS

Joni Mitchell

Reprise (1969)

Album

“DEVIL GOT MY WOMAN”

Skip James

Paramount (1931)

Single

EAT A PEACH

The Allman Brothers Band

Capricorn (1972)

Album

“EVERY BREATHE YOU TAKE”

The Police

A&M (1983)

Single

FRAMPTON COMES ALIVE!

Peter Frampton

A&M (1976)

Album

“HOW CAN A POOR MAN STAND SUCH TIMES AND LIVE”

Blind Alfred Reed

Victor (1930)

Single

“I’LL FLY AWAY”

The Chuck Wagon Gang

Columbia (1949)

Single

“I’M A MAN”

Bo Diddley

Checker (1955)

Single

“I’M A MAN OF CONSTANT SORROW”

The Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Columbia (1951)

Single

IT TAKES A NATION OF MILLIONS TO HOLD US BACK

Public Enemy

Def Jam (1988)

Album

“MISERLOU”

Dick Dale And The Del-Tones

Deltone (1962)

Single

“OH MARY DON’T YOU WEEP”

Swan Silvertones

Vee-Jay (1959)

Single

“PANCHO AND LEFTY”

Willie Nelson And Merle Haggard

Epic (1982)

Single

PIANO RAGS BY SCOTT JOPLIN

Joshua Rifkin

Nonesuch (1970)

Album

Q: ARE WE NOT MEN? A: WE ARE DEVO!

Devo

Warner Bros. (1978)

Album

“SWEET CAROLINE (GOOD TIMES NEVER SEEMED SO GOOD)”

Neil Diamond

Uni (1969)

Single

“SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)”

Eurythmics

RCA (1983)

Single

TAJ MAHAL

Taj Mahal

Columbia (1968)

Album

“THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN'”

Nancy Sinatra

Reprise (1965)

Single

“TINY DANCER”

Elton John

Uni (1972)

Single

“WALKIN’ AFTER MIDNIGHT”

Patsy Cline

Decca (1957)

Single

“WIPE OUT”

The Surfaris

Dot (1963)

Single

ZODIAC SUITE

Mary Lou Williams

Asch (1945)

Album

