 Peter Frampton, Devo, Elton John Recordings Added To Grammy Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Peter Frampton Frampton Comes Alive

Peter Frampton, Devo, Elton John Recordings Added To Grammy Hall of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Grammy Museum has added 26 titles to the Grammy Hall of Fame including works by Peter Frampton and Elton John.

In a statement Peter Frampton said, “I received news today that my album, Frampton Comes Alive! has been inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. Thank you so much. I definitely didn’t see this coming! What a wonderful honour to be inducted and join so many incredible artists”.

“Each year it is our distinct privilege to preserve a piece of cultural and music history with our GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductions,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “We are so honored to welcome these timeless masterpieces to our growing catalog of iconic recordings that serve as a beacon of music excellence and diverse expression that will forever impact and inspire generations of creators.”

The Grammy Hall of Fame is in its 47th year. In total 1,114 recordings have been recognised by the Academy.

2020 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees

AFRO-CUBAN JAZZ SUITE
“Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite”
Machito
Mercury (1950)
Track

CAPITOL PRESENTS THE KING COLE TRIO
The King Cole Trio
Capitol (1944)
Album

“CAROLINA SHOUT”
James P. Johnson
OKeh (1921)
Single

CLOUDS
Joni Mitchell
Reprise (1969)
Album

“DEVIL GOT MY WOMAN”
Skip James
Paramount (1931)
Single

EAT A PEACH
The Allman Brothers Band
Capricorn (1972)
Album

“EVERY BREATHE YOU TAKE”
The Police
A&M (1983)
Single

FRAMPTON COMES ALIVE!
Peter Frampton
A&M (1976)
Album

“HOW CAN A POOR MAN STAND SUCH TIMES AND LIVE”
Blind Alfred Reed
Victor (1930)
Single

“I’LL FLY AWAY”
The Chuck Wagon Gang
Columbia (1949)
Single

“I’M A MAN”
Bo Diddley
Checker (1955)
Single

“I’M A MAN OF CONSTANT SORROW”
The Stanley Brothers & The Clinch Mountain Boys
Columbia (1951)
Single

IT TAKES A NATION OF MILLIONS TO HOLD US BACK
Public Enemy
Def Jam (1988)
Album

“MISERLOU”
Dick Dale And The Del-Tones
Deltone (1962)
Single

“OH MARY DON’T YOU WEEP”
Swan Silvertones
Vee-Jay (1959)
Single

“PANCHO AND LEFTY”
Willie Nelson And Merle Haggard
Epic (1982)
Single

PIANO RAGS BY SCOTT JOPLIN
Joshua Rifkin
Nonesuch (1970)
Album

Q: ARE WE NOT MEN? A: WE ARE DEVO!
Devo
Warner Bros. (1978)
Album

“SWEET CAROLINE (GOOD TIMES NEVER SEEMED SO GOOD)”
Neil Diamond
Uni (1969)
Single

“SWEET DREAMS (ARE MADE OF THIS)”
Eurythmics
RCA (1983)
Single

TAJ MAHAL
Taj Mahal
Columbia (1968)
Album

“THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN'”
Nancy Sinatra
Reprise (1965)
Single

“TINY DANCER”
Elton John
Uni (1972)
Single

“WALKIN’ AFTER MIDNIGHT”
Patsy Cline
Decca (1957)
Single

“WIPE OUT”
The Surfaris
Dot (1963)
Single

ZODIAC SUITE
Mary Lou Williams
Asch (1945)
Album

Noise11.com

