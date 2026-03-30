Paul Rodgers Tells A Story of Writing Two Run With The Pack Songs Because He Forgot The First One - Noise11.com

Paul Rodgers reflects on writing two songs called Run With The Pack as Bad Company mark the 50th anniversary of their third album

by Paul Cashmere

Half a century after its release, Bad Company’s seminal third album, Run With The Pack, continues to resonate with rock fans worldwide. In a recent interview, founding members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke shared insights into the album’s creation, including a remarkable story about its title track, which Rodgers admits exists in two versions due to a memory lapse.

Rodgers explained that while crafting material for the band’s 1976 release, he originally wrote a song titled Run With The Pack, then forgot it entirely. “I wrote a song and I promptly forgot it,” Rodgers recalled. “So I wrote another one and we recorded that by the same title and it became the title track of the album. Then I remembered the original.” The first version, he said, opens with imagery of facing a new dawn and finding yourself “running with the pack,” a metaphor for the band’s own momentum at the time.

Recorded in the south of France after leaving England due to tax laws under Harold Wilson’s government, the album saw the band operating in peak form. Kirke reflected on the tight cohesion of the quartet, while Rodgers highlighted the creative synergy, particularly with guitarist Mick Ralphs. “Mick had written Simple Man, Honeychild, and other tracks that were strong, powerful numbers. It was great on stage,” he said, noting the technical aspects such as Ralphs’ drop D tuning that contributed to the song’s dramatic feel.

The album also features Live For The Music, inspired by the sound of a Vickers Vic Count airplane propeller and recorded with inventive studio techniques, and Young Bloodood, a cover of a Liber and Staller song suggested by bassist Boz Burrell. Rodgers described the recording process as fast and joyful, largely completed in under two weeks. “We did everything ourselves,” he said, “It was a very enjoyable album to make. We just had a ball.”

Historically, Run With The Pack arrived on the heels of Bad Company’s first two albums, Bad Company (1974) and Straight Shooter (1975), cementing their status as a rock powerhouse. The album’s mix of hard rock and melodic sensibility reinforced their appeal in both the US and UK, producing enduring tracks like Silver, Blue, And Gold, which Rodgers says became one of the most requested songs at live shows. Its lyrical inspiration, he notes, was drawn from the Bible, highlighting the spiritual undertones woven through their rock sensibilities.

Despite the passage of decades and the loss of bandmates Boz Burrell and Mick Ralphs, Rodgers expressed pride at the enduring influence of the band’s early catalogue. “People have made a tribute album,” he said, “and it’s amazing that there’s still interest in Bad Company. It makes me feel very proud that we’ve left this body of work for people to buy and appreciate.”

Fans revisiting Run With The Pack now can appreciate not only the riffs and melodies but also the behind-the-scenes anecdotes that shaped it. The dual title track episode underscores the spontaneity and organic creativity that defined Bad Company’s early years. “I can’t believe it’s been 50 years,” Rodgers reflected, “but it’s a great album. Run to your nearest store and buy it.”

For collectors and enthusiasts, the 50th anniversary offers a chance to explore a record that captures a band at its creative and commercial peak, balancing technical precision with raw rock energy. From its French villa recording sessions to its complex guitar work and memorable choruses, Run With The Pack remains a touchstone for understanding the evolution of 1970s rock.

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