Pink Floyd Join Tik Tok - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd will today join TikTok for the first time with the Pink Floyd catalogue launching globally on the platform at 2pm BST.

Users will be able to access official Pink Floyd sounds from each track featured across Pink Floyd’s 15 studio albums. They can acquire a comprehensive library of official Pink Floyd music for their own TikTok video creations. Each user will be able to utilise audio clips from the band’s career including tracks such as See Emily Play, Money, Another Brick in the Wall (Part II), Comfortably Numb, Wish You Were Here and High Hopes to name just a few.

As well as featuring in the TikTok Sound Library, the band will use the platform to regularly post unique video content. Throughout the band’s long and distinguished career, Pink Floyd has always used spectacular visuals and their introduction to the TikTok platform will see them extend their reach digitally.

The 30th May also denotes an important moment in the Pink Floyd timeline, marking 50 years to the day since the band entered the studio to start recording The Dark Side Of The Moon.

TikTok is a market leader in short-form video-based social networking, and is currently utilised by over 1 billion users. It’s global reach has seen it grow rapidly as a platform, and has subsquently launched the careers of many of its users. In joining the platform, Pink Floyd adds their name to a long, diverse list of notable acts whose music can also be accessed via the app.

In giving the global platform access to their music, Pink Floyd encourages innovative film making through these unique mediums.

