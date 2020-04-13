Pink Says COVID-19 Was Intense

Pink has revealed she and her three-year-old son Jameson – her youngest child with husband Carey Hart – had contracted the highly contagious respiratory condition, also known as COVID-19.

And now, Carey – who also has daughter Willow, eight, with Pink – has opened up on watching his wife and son battle the virus, which left them “extremely sick”.

The retired motocross star said: “It was intense. They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them and it debunks the whole theory that this only hits old people.”

Carey, 44, explained Pink – whose real name is Alecia Moore – “got it pretty bad” as she already suffers from asthma, which affects her breathing.

He added: “She has asthma and it totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing.”

The whole family have been self-isolating since the middle of March, and Carey says it was a few days after they went into “full quarantine” that Pink and Jameson started to feel ill.

The sports star said: “We’ve been in full quarantine since I got back from Daytona Bike Week, which was on the 11th of March. Leading up to that, my wife, well, basically my family, they hadn’t even left our house just because … there’s not much reason to leave our house. We’re just kind of homebodies. So, they’ve been pretty locked down since about the third or fourth of last month.”

And Carey also said both he and his daughter Willow have had “zero symptoms”, but insisted they still quarantined themselves just in case.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s ‘The Jason Ellis Show’, he said: “I have zero symptoms. My daughter had zero symptoms. Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife … But I don’t really feel that we need it more because, you figure, the four of us on top of each other for a couple weeks at this point, if one of us has it all of us have it. I mean, you have to kind of assume that.”

