Placebo Are Back With New Music After Five Years - Noise11.com

Placebo Are Back With New Music After Five Years

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2021

in News

Placebo’s first new song in five year is titled ‘Beautiful James’.

Placebo’s Brian Molko says, “If the song serves to irritate the squares and the uptight, so gleefully be it. But it remains imperative for me that each listener discovers their own personal story within it – I really don’t want to tell you how to feel.”

‘Beautiful James’ is from an album. At this point we have no idea what that will be.

The last Placebo album ‘Loud Like Love’ was released in 2013. The last Placebo song was ‘Jesus’ Son’ on the 2016 compilation ‘A Place For Us To Dream’.

