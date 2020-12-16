 Police Shut-Down Zayn Malik's Sister's Wedding Party - Noise11.com
One Direction, Zayn Malik, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Zayn Malik, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Police Shut-Down Zayn Malik’s Sister’s Wedding Party

by Music-News.com on December 16, 2020

in News

Zayn Malik’s younger sister’s wedding reception was halted by police on Saturday night, after breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Waliyha Malik married Junaid Khan in Zayn’s home city of Bradford in northern England at the weekend, with the traditional Islamic nuptials taking place at their fellow sibling Safaa’s house.

According to the Daily Mail Online, around 40 guests attended the reception – a clear violation of the tier 3 rules Bradford is currently in, which bans the holding of wedding receptions and mixing of households.

After neighbours called the cops, officers from West Yorkshire police arrived at the house at around 6pm, and issued a number of people with fixed penalty notices.

“Police attended an address just after 6pm on Saturday evening following a report of a large party,” a spokesperson told the publication. “A group of people were fined inside the address and fixed penalty notices were issued as a breach of coronavirus restrictions had been committed.”

Zayn missed the wedding as he’s currently in the U.S. with girlfriend Gigi Hadid and their baby daughter. The American model sent her sister-in-law a sweet message over social media though, commenting on one photo: “Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Has Recorded With Chance The Rapper

Dionne Warwick - who is dubbed the Queen of Twitter - jokingly trolled the pair on the micro-blogging site and now she's announced the release of their song, 'Nothing's Impossible', which will benefit the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.

12 hours ago
Jessica Mauboy
Jessica Mauboy Signs With Warner Music

Jessica Mauboy will head into 2021 as a Warner Music artist.

1 day ago
Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Bieber Is After A Christmas No 1 in UK

Justin Bieber is making a last-minute bid for a U.K. Christmas number one after teaming up with the NHS Trust Choir to re-record his hit Holy.

2 days ago
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Bernie Sanders Presents Dua Lipa With Billboard Women of the Year Award

Dua Lipa virtually received her Billboard Women in Music honour from one of her heroes, U.S. politician Bernie Sanders, on Thursday night.

5 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Release Joint Song ‘Matches’

Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for new song Matches.

5 days ago
Yungblud
UK Charts: Yungblood Is No 1 In The UK

Yungblood 'Weird' is no 1 in the UK. Racking up 39,000 chart sales – with 91% of its total made up of pure sales – Weird! comfortably leads this week chart, finishing ahead of Together At Christmas by Michael Ball & Alfie Boe at Number 2.

5 days ago
The Avalanches We Will Always Love You
The Avalanches Debut The Divine Chord Video With MGMT and Johnny Marr

The Avalanches third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ has been released and so has a new video for ‘The Divine Chord’ featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr.

5 days ago