PPCA And Recording Council Announce Recording Grant Participants

The Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts announce the five newest recipients of $15,000 grants to assist with the creation of new sound recordings.

The partnership between the two organisations began in 2013 and has, as of this year, provided support to over 40 new Australian recordings across a diverse range of genres.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP, congratulated the recipients of this year’s Australia Council and PPCA grant program.

“These grants provide a boost for emerging artists to professionally record and promote new Australian music. The Australian Government is a proud supporter of the program, which is a great example of Government and the private sector coming together to invest in Australia’s diverse and vibrant music scene.”

PPCA Chief Executive Dan Rosen, said: “On behalf of PPCA, I would like to congratulate the five artists who have been awarded grants through the PPCA/Australia Council partnership. We are very proud to be able to provide the grant recipients with funds to continue their work during these unprecedented times for our industry’

“Over the years, this initiative has produced some incredible work from artists across the musical spectrum. I wish the recipients the best of luck with their recordings and cannot wait to hear the results.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the Australia Council for their ongoing assistance and look forward to our continuing partnership.”

Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette AM said: “The success of this partnership is evidenced in the quality and diversity of work across the more than 40 new Australian recordings it has supported over the years. I’d like to thank the PPCA for its continued support of Australian music.”

The latest recipients of PPCA Australia Council grants are:

South West Syndicate, aka SWS is a pioneering hip-hop collective from South West Sydney. SWS will record a full-length album at Church Street Studios, produced by Emmy Award winner Sean Carey.

Angeline Armstrong will develop a cinematic-inspired deep ambient electronic EP, Telenova. It will be produced by Tony Buchen (Montaigne, Thelma Plum, Tim Finn) and engineered and mixed by Phil Threfall at The Base Recording Studios.

UK-based Australian contemporary classical composer Jane Stanley will record her first composer portrait album showcasing five new pieces. The album will be recorded and released in partnership with the Scottish Music Centre, Composers Edition and the Australian Music Centre.

Nathan Bird (aka Birdz) will record and release Legacy, his second full-length album, on Indigenous record label Bad Apples Music. Legacy will aim to convey positive representations of Indigenous people by taking control of the narrative surrounding Indigenous identity and delivering an uplifting message of hope for future generations.

KnD will release their second album Always Was, Always Will Be through CAAMA Music. KnD is Alice Springs hip-hop duo: Karnage (Tristrum Watkins) is a Western Aranda man from Hermannsburg, and Darknis (Corinna Hall) is an Ngarrindjera/Kokatha woman from Raukkan and Ceduna, South Australia. KnD focuses on a message of bringing people together to engage meaningfully with our world.

PPCA represents thousands of Australian recording artists when their music is used in public. In 2019 PPCA distributed just under $50 million to its registered artists and record labels. Registration for Australian artists is free.

