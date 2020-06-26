Prince Estate To Release Expanded Sign O’ The Times

The Prince Estate is preparing a massive expanded edition 1987 classic ‘Sign O’ The Times’.

‘Sign O’ The Times’ came from a prolific period for Prince. He had completed two albums ‘Dream Factory’ and ‘Camille’, then shelved them. He then worked on a third project titles ‘Crystal Ball’, which was made up of the shelved albums plus new songs but Warner refused to release a 3-disc set.

‘Crystal Ball’ was trimmed down to a 2-disc set and became ‘Sign O’ The Times’.

The new edition of ‘Sign O’ The Times’ will include 60 previously unreleased tracks and two complete concerts. The New Years Eve concert at Paisley Park includes Prince’s only live collaboration with Miles Davis ‘It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night’ plus the recorded and unreleased collaboration ‘Can I Play With U?’.

The new ‘Sign O’ The Times’ will be released on 25 September, 2020.

Track listing

Remastered Album (LP 1)

1. Sign O’ The Times

2. Play In The Sunshine

3. Housequake

4. The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

5. It

6. Starfish And Coffee

7. Slow Love

8. Hot Thing

9. Forever In My Life

Remastered Album (LP 2)

1. U Got The Look

2. If I Was Your Girlfriend

3. Strange Relationship

4. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

5. The Cross

6. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

7. Adore

Single Mixes & Edits (LP 3 & LP 4)

1. Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)

2. La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)

3. La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)

4. If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)

5. Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)

6. Shockadelica (12” long version)

7. U Got the Look (Long Look) (12” edit)

8. Housequake (7” edit)

9. Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake)

10. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)

11. Hot Thing (7” single edit)

12. Hot Thing (Extended Remix)

13. Hot Thing (Dub Version)

Vault, Part 1 (LP 5 & LP 6)

All tracks previously unreleased

1. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)

2. Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)

3. All My Dreams

4. Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)

5. Wonderful Day (original version)

6. Strange Relationship (original version)

7. Visions

8. The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)

9. Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)

10. Power Fantastic (live in studio)

11. And That Says What?

12. Love And Sex

13. A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)

14. Colors

15. Crystal Ball (7” mix)

16. Big Tall Wall (version 1)

17. Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A

18. In A Large Room With No Light

Vault, Part 2 (LP 7 & LP 8)

All tracks previously unreleased

1. Train

2. It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings

3. Eggplant (Prince vocal)

4. Everybody Want What They Don’t Got

5. Blanche

6. Soul Psychodelicide

7. The Ball

8. Adonis And Bathsheba

9. Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)

10. Crucial (alternate lyrics)

11. The Cocoa Boys

12. When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes

13. Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)

14. It Be’s Like That Sometimes

Vault, Part 3 (LP 9 & LP 10)

All tracks previously unreleased

1. Emotional Pump

2. Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)

3. Cosmic Day

4. Walkin’ In Glory

5. Wally

6. I Need A Man

7. Promise To Be True

8. Jealous Girl (version 2)

9. There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool

10. Big Tall Wall (version 2)

11. A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)

12. Wonderful Day (12” mix)

13. Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)

Live In Utrecht (LP 11, LP 12 & LP 13)

All tracks previously unreleased

1. Intro/Sign O’ The Times

2. Play In The Sunshine

3. Little Red Corvette

4. Housequake

5. Girls & Boys

6. Slow Love

7. Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

8. Hot Thing

9. Four (With Sheila E. Drum Solo)

10. If I Was Your Girlfriend

11. Let’s Go Crazy

12. When Doves Cry

13. Purple Rain

14. 1999

15. Forever In My Life

16. Kiss

17. The Cross

18. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987 (DVD)

All tracks previously unreleased

1. Sign O’ The Times

2. Play In The Sunshine

3. Little Red Corvette

4. Erotic City

5. Housequake

6. Slow Love

7. Do Me, Baby

8. Adore

9. I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

10. What’s Your Name Jam

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

12. Delirious

13. Jack U Off

14. Drum Solo

15. Twelve

16. Hot Thing

17. If I Was Your Girlfriend

18. Let’s Go Crazy

19. When Doves Cry

20. Purple Rain

21. 1999

22. U Got The Look

23. It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)

“I feel that we’re on the brink of something. It is going to be strict and wild and pretty.”

