Prince: The Immersive Experience’ Is Coming To Chicago - Noise11.com

‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’ is an all-new Prince exhibition due to have its world premiere in Chicago on 9 June.

The exhibition will feature 10 Prince displays with each display devoted to a different part of the life of Prince. There will be a room devoted just to the Purple Rain cover, one will recreate his workspace in Studio A at paisley park and another will be a dance party room.

The exhibition will also feature pieces from Prince’s wardrobe collection, photos and his instruments.

It is unknown at this stage if the exhibition will tour America or be taken internationally.

https://princetheexperience.com

