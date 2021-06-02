Psychedelic Furs Happy To Head To America - Noise11.com

On a day where New Order and Pet Shop Boys have cancelled their US tour, Psychedelic Furs have announced one.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have bumped their tour into 2022.

Psychedelic Furs most recent album ‘Made of rain’ was produced by Richard Fortus of Guns ‘n Roses. It was the first Psychedelic Furs album since ‘World Outside’ in 1991. The album is also the band’s first with members Rich Good (formerly of The Pleased, who joined in 2009) and Amanda Kramer (formerly of Information Society, who joined in 2002).

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS

MADE OF RAIN TOUR 2021

SEPTEMBER

15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

OCTOBER

01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

NOVEMBER

2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre

7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre

12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot

16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

