Psychedelic Furs Happy To Head To America - Noise11.com

On a day where New Order and Pet Shop Boys have cancelled their US tour, Psychedelic Furs have announced one.
New Order and Pet Shop Boys have bumped their tour into 2022.
Psychedelic Furs most recent album ‘Made of rain’ was produced by Richard Fortus of Guns ‘n Roses. It was the first Psychedelic Furs album since ‘World Outside’ in 1991. The album is also the band’s first with members Rich Good (formerly of The Pleased, who joined in 2009) and Amanda Kramer (formerly of Information Society, who joined in 2002).
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS
MADE OF RAIN TOUR 2021
SEPTEMBER
15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
OCTOBER
01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
NOVEMBER
2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre
7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre
12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot
16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
