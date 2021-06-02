 Psychedelic Furs Happy To Head To America - Noise11.com
The Psychedelic Furs

The Psychedelic Furs

Psychedelic Furs Happy To Head To America

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2021

in News

On a day where New Order and Pet Shop Boys have cancelled their US tour, Psychedelic Furs have announced one.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have bumped their tour into 2022.

Psychedelic Furs most recent album ‘Made of rain’ was produced by Richard Fortus of Guns ‘n Roses. It was the first Psychedelic Furs album since ‘World Outside’ in 1991. The album is also the band’s first with members Rich Good (formerly of The Pleased, who joined in 2009) and Amanda Kramer (formerly of Information Society, who joined in 2002).

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS
MADE OF RAIN TOUR 2021

SEPTEMBER
15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

OCTOBER
01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

NOVEMBER
2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre
7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre
12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot
16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Apia Good Times Shows In NSW, ACT and Victoria Postponed Further

All upcoming shows for the Apia Good Times tour in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory and Victoria have been postponed. Tasmanian dates remain as is.

8 hours ago
Cosmic Psychos
Cosmic Psychos Have A New Album, A New Video and Tour Dates

Cosmic Psychos have a new album ‘Mountain of Piss’, a new video ‘Sin Bin’ and a few tour dates to boot.

11 hours ago
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys and New Order Reschedule US Tour

Despite America opening up, UK’s Pet Shop Boys and New Order are not confident America is making the right move. The UK acts have postponed their 2021 US tour into 2022.

11 hours ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Taylor Breaks Free Of Queen For Solo Tour

Roger Taylor has announced a solo intimate tour.

15 hours ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Melbourne In Lockdown Brings Leo Sayer’s ‘My City In Lockdown’ Back In Focus

Leo Sayer paid tribute to Melbourne’s 112-day Covid lockdown in 2020 with a song that articulated the feelings of Melbourians. ‘My City In Lockdown’ was created for the people of Melbourne.

2 days ago
Lisa Edwards Im Still The Woman
Lisa Edwards Debuts First Album In 16 Years

Lisa Edwards will release her first album in 16 years. ‘I’m Still The Woman’ is her first album of new music since ‘State of the Heart’ in 2005.

2 days ago
Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden Undergoes Hip Surgery

Bruce Dickinson has revealed he underwent hip replacement surgery after being diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

7 days ago