Public Enemy Mark the 30th Anniversary of ‘Apocalypse 91’ Hardcover Novel - Noise11.com

Public Enemy will release a hardcover graphic novel to mark the 30th anniversary of their fourth album ‘Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back’.

‘Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back’ reached no 4 in the USA, no 8 in the UK and no 11 in Australia after its release 1 October 1991.

Here is all you need to know about the novel.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the landmark album Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Black with this commemorative sequel graphic anthology! Apocalypse 91: Revolution Never Sleeps begins on the familiar backdrop of 1991 and explodes into far-flung futures with a series of speculative fiction stories by the industry’s leading creators, including Evan Narcisse (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales), Regine Sawyer (Dark Nights: Death Metal), Che Grayson (Batman: Urban Legends), Troy-Jeffrey Allen (Villain: All Caps), and many more! Witness revolutionaries in every millennium stand up and fight the power with a little help from the rhythms and rebels of the past. Bundle Options STANDARD EDITION (SOFTCOVER) INCLUDES:

• Softcover graphic novel STANDARD EDITION (HARDCOVER) INCLUDES:

• Hardcover graphic novel DELUXE EDITION (OVERSIZED HARDCOVER, LIMITED EDITION OF ONLY 2,500) INCLUDES:

• Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel

• Graphic Novel Slipcase

• ‘Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Black’ LP on Limited Edition Colored Vinyl

• Three (3) Exclusive Art Prints SUPER DELUXE EDITION (HAND-SIGNED BY CHUCK D, OVERSIZED HARDCOVER, LIMITED EDITION OF ONLY 500) INCLUDES:

• Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel, signed by Chuck D

• Graphic Novel Slipcase

• ‘Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Black’ LP on Limited Edition Colored Vinyl

• Four (4) Exclusive Art Prints, one of which is illustrated by Chuck D

Creator Credits WRITERS: Chuck D & Troy-Jeffrey Allen; Regine Sawyer; Che Grayson; Evan Narcisse

ILLUSTRATORS: Chuck D; Koi Turnbull; Carlos Olivares; Butch Mapa

EDITOR: Chris Robinson

COVER ARTIST: Mike del Mundo

PRINT ARTISTS: Mike del Mundo; Marco D’alfonso; Madina; Chuck D

DESIGNER: Tyler Boss

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



