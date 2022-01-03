Public Enemy Mark the 30th Anniversary of ‘Apocalypse 91’ Hardcover Novel - Noise11.com

Public Enemy will release a hardcover graphic novel to mark the 30th anniversary of their fourth album ‘Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back’.
‘Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Back’ reached no 4 in the USA, no 8 in the UK and no 11 in Australia after its release 1 October 1991.
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the landmark album Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Black with this commemorative sequel graphic anthology! Apocalypse 91: Revolution Never Sleeps begins on the familiar backdrop of 1991 and explodes into far-flung futures with a series of speculative fiction stories by the industry’s leading creators, including Evan Narcisse (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales), Regine Sawyer (Dark Nights: Death Metal), Che Grayson (Batman: Urban Legends), Troy-Jeffrey Allen (Villain: All Caps), and many more! Witness revolutionaries in every millennium stand up and fight the power with a little help from the rhythms and rebels of the past.
Bundle Options
STANDARD EDITION (SOFTCOVER) INCLUDES:
• Softcover graphic novel
STANDARD EDITION (HARDCOVER) INCLUDES:
• Hardcover graphic novel
DELUXE EDITION (OVERSIZED HARDCOVER, LIMITED EDITION OF ONLY 2,500) INCLUDES:
• Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel
• Graphic Novel Slipcase
• ‘Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Black’ LP on Limited Edition Colored Vinyl
• Three (3) Exclusive Art Prints
SUPER DELUXE EDITION (HAND-SIGNED BY CHUCK D, OVERSIZED HARDCOVER, LIMITED EDITION OF ONLY 500) INCLUDES:
• Oversized Hardcover Deluxe Edition Graphic Novel, signed by Chuck D
• Graphic Novel Slipcase
• ‘Apocalypse 91: The Enemy Strikes Black’ LP on Limited Edition Colored Vinyl
• Four (4) Exclusive Art Prints, one of which is illustrated by Chuck D
Creator Credits
WRITERS: Chuck D & Troy-Jeffrey Allen; Regine Sawyer; Che Grayson; Evan Narcisse
ILLUSTRATORS: Chuck D; Koi Turnbull; Carlos Olivares; Butch Mapa
EDITOR: Chris Robinson
COVER ARTIST: Mike del Mundo
PRINT ARTISTS: Mike del Mundo; Marco D’alfonso; Madina; Chuck D
DESIGNER: Tyler Boss
