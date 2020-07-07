QMusic Carol Lloyd Award Applications Open For 2020

QMusic, Queensland’s music industry development association, is the new home for the Carol Lloyd Award supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and APRA AMCOS. Applications are open now, closing Monday 7 September.

The Carol Lloyd Award grants $15,000 to an emerging singer-songwriter residing in Queensland who identifies as a womxn to either record a full-length album or record and tour an EP.

QMusic CEO Angela Samut thanks Queensland Music Festival, who started the Award in 2016 to address gender and equity issues in the music industry, and the support of funding partners Queensland Government and APRA AMCOS.

“QMusic is thrilled to bring the Carol Lloyd Award in as part of our Womxn in Music program, which aims to provide greater opportunities for womxn working in our industry across Queensland. It is in the spirit of Carol’s legacy that we will help build stronger careers and make future fierce leaders,” said Ms Samut.

Carol Lloyd, who passed away in 2017, was a legendary rock chic from Queensland who started her career in the 70s band Railroad Gin. Carol’s wife, Annie Haydon is part of the team bestowing this award to a Queensland musician.

“Carol would be so proud of this award, especially the amount of support it will offer a female musician to make their mark,” said Ms Haydon.

Past recipients of the award include Sahara Beck (2019), Leanne Tennant (2018) and Georgia Potter (Moreton) (2017). A panel of esteemed industry professionals will judge the applications to announce a winner late October.

Carol Lloyd made a significant impact on the Australian and international music industry. She had several number one hits and won the first worldwide EMI International publishing contract issued to any artist in Australia. Carol’s songs were published in 27 countries, with her first album, A Matter of Time racing up to number one in three weeks, and her second, Mother was Asleep charting at number one or in the top three in Germany, France, Japan, Holland and Indonesia.

The Carol Lloyd Award forms part of QMusic’s Womxn in Music program which delivers a suite of events and initiatives, including QMxntorship, which will create opportunities for music industry professionals to upskill, innovate and become future leaders.

Applications for the Carol Lloyd Award are open now and will close at 11.59pm (AEST), Monday 7 September.

The 2020 Carol Lloyd Award is presented by QMusic, with support from the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and APRA AMCOS.

