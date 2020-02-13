Queen + Adam Lambert Fans Drenched Ay First Australian Show In Brisbane

Queen + Adam Lambert’s first Australian show in Brisbane last night was a washout but, like the song, the show must go on.

Brian May took to Instagram to describe the deluge.

What did I say about rain ? Jeeez. … probably the wettest gig we ever played. All the weather forecasts – even on the day – were completely, utterly wrong … it changes everything, of course, and just plain endurance becomes a big part of the evening. But we WERE prepared to a degree. And somehow the sharing of this insane occasion breeds a strong feeling of brother and sisterhood ! And adding in a strong sense of humour the night became very special. Thanks folks – in all that torrential rain I don’t think one person relinquished their post !! Yeeeeeow !!! Bri (video : Pete !) 💥💥💥💥 And yes I did play my original Red Special tonight – I would never play a gig without her. And yes she and I both got very wet – and yes – it’s not good for either of us ! But – the Show Must Go On – and it was worth it to see those happy faces !! Bri

Queen + Adam Lambert Australian dates

Saturday 15 February – Sydney – ANZ Stadium

Wednesday 19 February – Melbourne – AAMI Park

Thursday 20 February – Melbourne – AAMI Park

Sunday 23 February – Perth – Optus Stadium

Wednesday 26 February – Adelaide – Adelaide Oval

Saturday 29 February – Gold Coast – Metricon Stadium

Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour setlist 2020, Brisbane 13 February 2020

Innuendo (from Innuendo, 1991)

Now I’m Here (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)

Seven Seas of Rhye… (from Queen, 1973)

Keep Yourself Alive (from Queen, 1973)

Hammer to Fall (from The Works, 1984)

Killer Queen (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)

Don’t Stop Me Now (from Jazz, 1978)

Somebody to Love (from A Day At The Races, 1976)

In the Lap of the Gods… (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)

I’m in Love With My Car (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

Bicycle Race 2018 (from Jazz, 1978)

Fat Bottomed Girls (from Jazz, 1978)

Another One Bites the Dust (from The Game, 1980)

I Want It All (from The Miracle, 1989)

Love of My Life (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

’39 (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

Doing All Right (from Queen, 1973)

Crazy Little Thing Called Love (from The Game, 1980)

Under Pressure (from Hot Space, 1982)

Dragon Attack (from The Game, 1980)

Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover)

Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover)

Somebody To Love (from A Day At The Races, 1976)

I Want to Break Free (from The Works, 1984)

Who Wants to Live Forever (from A Kind of Magic, 1986)

Brian May Guitar Solo

Tie Your Mother Down (from A Day At The Races, 1976)

The Show Must Go On (from Innuendo, 1991)

Radio Ga Ga (from The Works, 1984)

Bohemian Rhapsody (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

Encore:

Ay‐Oh

We Will Rock You (from News of the World, 1977)

We Are the Champions (from News of the World, 1977)

God Save the Queen (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

“Heroes” (David Bowie song)

