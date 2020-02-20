Queen + Adam Lambert Reign (and Rain) Over Melbourne #REVIEW

Adam Lambert is the perfect frontman for Queen. Freddie Mercury was a pop star fronting a rock band. Pop on Rock. That’s why Roger Rodgers didn’t work. It was Rock on Rock.

Adam Lambert has the ability to be himself while staying within the Freddie formula. He has all of the flamboyance Paul Rodgers couldn’t pull-off. Roger Taylor and Brian May know they have to keep it genuine. When you have spent years building a legacy, you don’t need to reinvent.

Adam Lambert fronting Queen in Melbourne 20 February 2020 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

The Rhapsody Tour shoots straight for the core fanbase, delivering 2 and a half hours of hits as well as some deeper cuts for true fans. ‘Dragon Attack’, ‘In The Lap of the Gods’, ‘39’ and ‘Seven Seas of Rhye’ please the longtime album fans of the band. ‘Doing All Right’, featured in the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ movie gave never fans something they may know from the film. Covering some Led Zep and Elvis paid homage to watch came before them. The rest was song after song after song of songs that were a soundtrack to your life.

Covering Led Zeppelin was cheeky. Brian May was probably showing Jimmy Page that he isn’t the only one who can play guitar like a madman.

Brian Queen in Melbourne 20 February 2020 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Visually The Rhapsody Tour is a full-on production. The use of imagery on the big screens uses the newest video technology. 10 years ago it was not possible to do a show like this.

Queen’s reign over Melbourne came as it rained over Melbourne. Queen’s last outdoor show in Australia was for Sunbury in 1973. It was just bad luck that Australia’s unpredictable weather has followed them through Brisbane, Sydney and now Melbourne. The timing of the downpour came right as Adam Lambert was singing the line ‘It never rains but it pours’ in ‘Under Pressure’.

Winter weather in the middle of summer didn’t seem to worry the crowd. This show had young kids through to original fans.

There is a second show tonight (20 February) in Melbourne. Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast will happen over the next week.

Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen in Melbourne 20 February 2020 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Queen + Adam Lambert Australian dates remaining shows

Thursday 20 February – Melbourne – AAMI Park

Sunday 23 February – Perth – Optus Stadium

Wednesday 26 February – Adelaide – Adelaide Oval

Saturday 29 February – Gold Coast – Metricon Stadium

Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert of Queen in Melbourne 20 February 2020 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour setlist 2020, Brisbane 13 February 2020

Innuendo (from Innuendo, 1991)

Now I’m Here (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)

Seven Seas of Rhye… (from Queen, 1973)

Keep Yourself Alive (from Queen, 1973)

Hammer to Fall (from The Works, 1984)

Somebody to Love (from A Day At The Races, 1976)

Killer Queen (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)

Don’t Stop Me Now (from Jazz, 1978)

In the Lap of the Gods… (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)

I’m in Love With My Car (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

Bicycle Race 2018 (from Jazz, 1978)

Fat Bottomed Girls (from Jazz, 1978)

Another One Bites the Dust (from The Game, 1980)

I Want It All (from The Miracle, 1989)

Love of My Life (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

’39 (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

Doing All Right (from Queen, 1973)

Crazy Little Thing Called Love (from The Game, 1980)

Drum solo (Roger Taylor)

Under Pressure (from Hot Space, 1982)

Dragon Attack (from The Game, 1980)

Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover)

Heartbreak Hotel (Elvis Presley cover)

Somebody To Love (from A Day At The Races, 1976)

I Want to Break Free (from The Works, 1984)

Who Wants to Live Forever (from A Kind of Magic, 1986)

Guitar Solo (guitar solo)

Tie Your Mother Down (from A Day At The Races, 1976)

The Show Must Go On (from Innuendo, 1991)

Radio Ga Ga (from The Works, 1984)

Bohemian Rhapsody (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

Encore:

Ay‐Oh

We Will Rock You (from News of the World, 1977)

We Are the Champions (from News of the World, 1977)

God Save the Queen (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

“Heroes” (David Bowie song)

