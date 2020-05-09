 Queen’s Brian May In Hospital With A Sore Arse - Noise11.com
Brian May Queen Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman

Brian May, Queen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Queen’s Brian May In Hospital With A Sore Arse

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2020

in News

Brian May of Queen is in hospital with a very sore arse.

May says the accident happened while he was gardening.

In a social media post May said, “Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there”.

The gluteus maximus is the main extensor muscle of the hip. It is the largest and outermost of the three gluteal muscles and makes up a large part of the shape and appearance of each side of the hips. Its thick fleshy mass, in a quadrilateral shape, forms the prominence of the buttocks.

View this post on Instagram

Reality check ! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on

Earlier in the week, Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert created a new version of ‘We Will Rock You’ using their mobile phones.

Related Posts

Kraftwerk photo by Ros O'Gorman
Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies Aged 73

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider has died at age 73 following a battle with cancer.

2 days ago
Steve Hackett
Steve Hackett Australian Dates Rescheduled

Steve Hackett's Australian tour will now happen in May 2021.

4 days ago
David Greenfield of The Stranglers
David Greenfield of The Strangers Dies From COVID-19 At Age 71

The Stranglers’ keyboard player David Greenfield has passed away at the age of 71 after contracting COVID-19 in a UK hospital.

4 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Unheard Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Song To Be Auctioned

An unheard song penned by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr is expected to be sold for around £20,000 at auction.

5 days ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar Rock Out Whole Lotta Rose For Lockdown Session 5

Sammy Hagar has gathered The Circle to whack down AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rose’ for his Lockdown Sessions No 5.

5 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Sits Around The Campfire And Tells A Few Stories

John Fogerty has ventured outside home with his sons and daughter to tell a few stories around the campfire.

5 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ozzy Osbourne Remains In Good Spirits Since Parkinsons Diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's - which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination - earlier this year, and his wife Sharon Osbourne has insisted he’s “doing good”.

6 days ago