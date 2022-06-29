R.E.M. ‘Chronic Town’ Releases As Standalone CD For The First Time - Noise11.com

‘Chronic Town’, the debut release from R.E.M., is being reissued for the first time as a standalone release to mark the 40th anniversary of its release.

‘Chronic Town’ originally came out on 24 August 1982 as a vinyl release.

It featured the two sides:

Side One: Chronic Town

Wolves, Lower

Gardening at Night

Carnival of Sorts (Boxcars)

Side Two: Poster Torn

1,000,000

Stumble

All tracks featured in the CD edition of the rarities ‘Dead Letter Office’. ‘Gardening At Night’ was also on the 1988 compilation ‘Eponymous’

‘Gardening At Night’ would later be released on ‘And I feel Fine … The Best of the I.R.S,. Years 1982-1987’ in 2006.

A 2008 edition of the debut album ‘Murmur’ included a bonus disc with live versions of ‘Wolves, Lower’. ‘Gardening At Night’, ‘Carnival of Sorts (Boxcars) and ‘1,000,000’.

Another live ‘Gardening At Night’ was on the bonus disc of the expanded ‘Reckoning’.

The 2022 edition will be released on 19 August 2022. It will be available on CD, Picture disc and Cassette.

