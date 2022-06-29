 R.E.M. ‘Chronic Town’ Releases As Standalone CD For The First Time - Noise11.com
R.E.M. "Chronic Town" artwork

R.E.M. "Chronic Town" artwork

R.E.M. ‘Chronic Town’ Releases As Standalone CD For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on June 29, 2022

in News

‘Chronic Town’, the debut release from R.E.M., is being reissued for the first time as a standalone release to mark the 40th anniversary of its release.

‘Chronic Town’ originally came out on 24 August 1982 as a vinyl release.

It featured the two sides:

Side One: Chronic Town

Wolves, Lower
Gardening at Night
Carnival of Sorts (Boxcars)

Side Two: Poster Torn

1,000,000
Stumble

All tracks featured in the CD edition of the rarities ‘Dead Letter Office’. ‘Gardening At Night’ was also on the 1988 compilation ‘Eponymous’

‘Gardening At Night’ would later be released on ‘And I feel Fine … The Best of the I.R.S,. Years 1982-1987’ in 2006.

A 2008 edition of the debut album ‘Murmur’ included a bonus disc with live versions of ‘Wolves, Lower’. ‘Gardening At Night’, ‘Carnival of Sorts (Boxcars) and ‘1,000,000’.

Another live ‘Gardening At Night’ was on the bonus disc of the expanded ‘Reckoning’.

The 2022 edition will be released on 19 August 2022. It will be available on CD, Picture disc and Cassette.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tommy Lee photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tommy Lee Says He Broke His Ribs Carrying Luggage Down Stairs

Tommy Lee broke four ribs carrying luggage down uneven stairs at a rental house in Nashville.

11 hours ago
Depeche Mode, Noise11, Photo
Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher Cause of Death Revealed

Depeche Mode founder Andy Fletcher died of an aortic dissection - a tear in a main artery from his heart.

12 hours ago
Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tony Hadley Speaks About His Departure From Spandau Ballet

Former Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley has given a very blunt and honest explanation as to why he left Spandau Ballet to Noise11.com.

1 day ago
Austen Tayshus
Austen Tayshus ‘Skin In The Game’ Documentary To Premiere In July

A new movie about Austen Tayshus will premiere on Fox Docos in July.

2 days ago
KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman
KISS Use Australian Flag At Austrian Concert

KISS made a pretty dumb mistake in Austria this week when they put the Australian flag instead of the Austrian flag on the screen.

2 days ago
Def Leppard, Noise11.com, music-news.com
Def Leppard To Play Stadium Tour Across Europe

Joe Elliott has revealed Def Leppard's stadium tour will travel across the pond to Europe next year.

2 days ago
Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11
Australians at Glastonbury – Crowded House

Neil Finn took the opportunity at Glastonbury 2022 to showcase over 40 years of his catalogue, dating back to 1980’s ‘I Got You’ through to the 2021’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

3 days ago