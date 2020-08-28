 R. Kelly Moved To Solitary Confinement - Noise11.com
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com

R.Kelly

R. Kelly Moved To Solitary Confinement

by Music-News.com on August 28, 2020

in News

R. Kelly has been placed in solitary confinement in a Chicago, Illinois prison after he was beaten up in his cell by a fellow inmate.

A TMZ source claimed Kelly, who is behind bars awaiting trial on a series of child sex abuse charges, was attacked in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Kelly’s legal representative has confirmed the report, revealing measures have been taken to protect his client.

“That’s the only place they can protect him,” Steve Greenberg told Page Six.

“My understanding is, every time there is a pro-R. Kelly protest outside of the jail, they lock down the entire facility,” he explained, elaborating: “When they do this, inmates don’t get their commissary, they don’t get their shower, stuff like that and since they’re fairly sporadic anyway, they get upset.”

Greenberg said everyone in the facility was penalised: “because people are protesting in support of Kelly.”

The ongoing drama led to tensions behind bars and that resulted in the altercation on Wednesday.

Greenberg insisted Kelly sustained no major injuries thanks to the quick thinking of prison guards.

“I’m still very concerned because sure this time the guards were able to quickly stop something from happening but what happens if someone goes in his cell with a shank or something like that? Or the guards are busy doing something else?” he queried, concluding: “We were fortunate this time.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

