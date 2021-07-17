 Rapper Biz Markie Dead at 57 - Noise11.com
Biz Markie Weekend Warrior

Rapper Biz Markie Dead at 57

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2021

in News

US rapper Marcel Hall (aka Biz Markie) has died at age 57.

Biz Markie was hospitalized in April 2020 with complications to Type 2 diabetes. In December 2020 he suffered a stroke after going into a diabetic coma.

Rumours of the death of Biz Markie started online on 1 July. His management denied the stories but Biz Markie is now confirmed dead.

‘Just A Friend’ in 1989 was Biz Markie’s biggest hit. In 2017 he had a cameo performing the track on the hit TV series ‘Black-ish’. He also appeared in the Fox series ‘Empire’ playing himself.

Biz Markie’s Australian connection came from The Avalanches. Biz Markie appeared on the track ‘Wildflower’.

He has even been a cartoon character. Biz Markie was Kenny the Cat in an episode of SpongeBob Square Pants. And as for that alien Biz Markie in ‘Men In Black II’, yeah that was him playing him.

Biz Markie’s last album was ‘Weekend Warrior’ in 2003.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Catalogue Goes Global Via Demon Records

ARIA Hall of Famers Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty will go global with their Dog Trumpet catalogue on vinyl via the UK’s Demon Records.

10 mins ago
Diesel at Red Hot Summer
Diesel On The Chance Discovery of a 30 Year Old Song For His New Album

When Diesel started work on his new album ‘Alone With Blues’, a chance email from Ross Wilson with the rediscovery of an old song ended up being the lead song of the album.

21 hours ago
Mark Hoppus of Blin-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Stage 4 Cancer

Mark Hoppus's health crisis has helped him form a stronger bond with his mother, as he's struggling with the same kind of cancer she previously battled.

24 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna ‘Madame X’ Concert To Stream On New Paramount +

A documentary about Madonna’s Madame X Tour, her first in five years, will premiere on Paramount+ in October.

1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Postpone LA Show After Crew Member Tests Positive To Covid

Foo Fighters have postponed this weeks Los Angeles show after one of their crew tested positive to Covid-19.

2 days ago
James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
LCD Soundsystem Paused Indefinitely

James Murphy says LCD Soundsystem are "on a full hiatus".

2 days ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Historic Oasis Knebworth Performance Is Going To Cinema

Oasis’s 1996 Knebworth concert will be screened in cinemas worldwide on 10 August.

3 days ago