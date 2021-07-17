Rapper Biz Markie Dead at 57 - Noise11.com

US rapper Marcel Hall (aka Biz Markie) has died at age 57.

Biz Markie was hospitalized in April 2020 with complications to Type 2 diabetes. In December 2020 he suffered a stroke after going into a diabetic coma.

Rumours of the death of Biz Markie started online on 1 July. His management denied the stories but Biz Markie is now confirmed dead.

‘Just A Friend’ in 1989 was Biz Markie’s biggest hit. In 2017 he had a cameo performing the track on the hit TV series ‘Black-ish’. He also appeared in the Fox series ‘Empire’ playing himself.

Biz Markie’s Australian connection came from The Avalanches. Biz Markie appeared on the track ‘Wildflower’.

He has even been a cartoon character. Biz Markie was Kenny the Cat in an episode of SpongeBob Square Pants. And as for that alien Biz Markie in ‘Men In Black II’, yeah that was him playing him.

Biz Markie’s last album was ‘Weekend Warrior’ in 2003.

