Re Styles of The Tubes passed away on Easter Sunday. She was 72.

Styles was born Shirley Macleod on 30 March 1950 in The Netherlands. She was a model when she met Prairie Prince and Michael Cotten of The Tubes, who had been around San Francisco for around three years by then. She had posed for both Penthouse and Playboy.

Re Styles designed the outfits for The Tubes and was a dancer in the live show. In 1979 she married the band’s drummer Prairie Prince. However, in an 2006 interview he referred to singer Diana Mangano as his wife and said they had been together for 10 years.

On ‘Young and Rich’, the second album for The Tubes Re Styles (Shirley Macleod) was credited for “funky-pretty vocals”. That was upgraded to “vocals” on the next album ‘Now’ (1977) and subsequent album ‘Remote Control’. She was missing from the ‘Remote Control’ (1979) and on. Styles became a landscape gardener in Seattle when she left the band and also worked as a home remodeler, party planner and flower arranger.

Re Styles was also a member of The Tubes when the band appeared in the Olivia Newton-John movie Xanadu.

