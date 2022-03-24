Red Hot Chili Peppers To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bestowed with the 2,717th star on Hollywood Boulevard on March 31.

All four band members are expected to be in attendance with producer George Clinton set to unveil the star.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said: “Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers rose up through the Hollywood music scene in the mid-1980s where they focused on the art-punk underground.

RHCP return with their new album, ‘Unlimited Love’, on April 1.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘The Getaway’ will be their first LP to feature guitarist John since 2006’s ‘Stadium Arcadium’.

Frusciante returned in 2019 after a decade away from the rock band.

Red Hot Chili Peppers put in the hours to “hone” their craft and make “the best album” they could for fans.

In a statement about their comeback album, they said: “We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could.

“Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album ‘Unlimited Love’, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives.

“Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERFUCKKERS!”

