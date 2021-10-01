Red Hot Summer Bendigo Rescheduled To January - Noise11.com

The Bendigo RED HOT SUMMER TOUR show, slated for November 13, has been rescheduled to January 29, 2022 due to the Delta outbreaks in Victoria. The line-up for the concert remains the same featuring Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Promoter Duane McDonald says everyone involved worked to ensure the show could still proceed safely. “We are disappointed to advise that due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, which includes event and border restrictions, our sold-out Bendigo event has been rescheduled” he says. “The good news is that rather than cancel, our artists have come together and are looking forward to hitting the stage in Bendigo on January 29.”

Patrons are urged to hold onto their tickets which are automatically valid for the new show date. All ticket purchasers will receive direct communication from Ticketmaster in the coming hours.

RESCHEDULED DATE FOR THE BENDIGO 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR

Saturday 29th January 2022

Bendigo Jockey Club, BENDIGO VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

*** SOLD OUT ***

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments