Red Hot Summer Bendigo Rescheduled To January - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Summer Bendigo Rescheduled To January

by Noise11.com on October 1, 2021

The Bendigo RED HOT SUMMER TOUR show, slated for November 13, has been rescheduled to January 29, 2022 due to the Delta outbreaks in Victoria. The line-up for the concert remains the same featuring Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Promoter Duane McDonald says everyone involved worked to ensure the show could still proceed safely. “We are disappointed to advise that due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, which includes event and border restrictions, our sold-out Bendigo event has been rescheduled” he says. “The good news is that rather than cancel, our artists have come together and are looking forward to hitting the stage in Bendigo on January 29.”

Patrons are urged to hold onto their tickets which are automatically valid for the new show date. All ticket purchasers will receive direct communication from Ticketmaster in the coming hours.

RESCHEDULED DATE FOR THE BENDIGO 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR

Saturday 29th January 2022
Bendigo Jockey Club, BENDIGO VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
*** SOLD OUT ***

