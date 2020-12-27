Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another 2021 Sell-Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer has registered another sell-out show, this time in Hobart.

The Red Hot Summer show at Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens in Hobart on 14 March joins the ever growing list of 2021 Red Hot Summer sellouts along with the first show at Mannum, SA, Bribie Island, QLD, Jacobs Well, QLD and the first show for Mornington, Vic. (Second Bribie Island and Mornington shows are now on sale).

Tasmania’s still has some tickets available for the Launceston show on 13 March.

For the full list of Red Hot Summer shows and how to grab yourself a ticket before they sell out, head here. NB: To avoid disappoint NEVER buy Red Hot Summer tickets from unauthorized sites like Viagogo. A Viagogo ticket is not guaranteed to be a genuine ticket and if found invalid will not get you into the show on the day.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney performing solo for the first time outside of The Living End.

