 Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another 2021 Sell-Out - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another 2021 Sell-Out

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer has registered another sell-out show, this time in Hobart.

The Red Hot Summer show at Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens in Hobart on 14 March joins the ever growing list of 2021 Red Hot Summer sellouts along with the first show at Mannum, SA, Bribie Island, QLD, Jacobs Well, QLD and the first show for Mornington, Vic. (Second Bribie Island and Mornington shows are now on sale).

Tasmania’s still has some tickets available for the Launceston show on 13 March.

For the full list of Red Hot Summer shows and how to grab yourself a ticket before they sell out, head here. NB: To avoid disappoint NEVER buy Red Hot Summer tickets from unauthorized sites like Viagogo. A Viagogo ticket is not guaranteed to be a genuine ticket and if found invalid will not get you into the show on the day.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney performing solo for the first time outside of The Living End.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bette Midler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noise11.com Top News Stories January to March 2020

2020 began with Australia in a State of Disaster as bushfires continued to choke the East Coast. Australian climate denying Prime Minister Scott Morrison had to cut short a holiday in Hawaii to deal with it.

2 hours ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson and Mick Thomas To Perform Living In The Land of Oz Concert in Melbourne

Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks and Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will join forces on Survival Day, January 26, for the Living In The Land of Oz concert at Melbourne’s Melbourne Pavilion on 26 January 2021.

1 day ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Happy Christmas – Here is Everyone Doing Paul Kelly’s ‘How To Make Gravy’

Paul Kelly's 'How To Make Gravy' has had an all-star re-do.

7 days ago
Daniel Wilfred by Sarah Walker
Announcement: ARIA, PPCA, Arts Council Reveal First Nations Grand Recipients

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) in partnership with the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts today announced the grant recipients of the First Nations Sound Recording Partnership.

December 18, 2020
Melbourne’s The FyreFly To Close

Melbourne venue will close after this weekend making it the second Melbourne venue in a week to shut, after The Dog’s Bar, also in St Kilda.

December 18, 2020
Billy Thorpe photo by Ros O'Gorman
Announcement: QMusic Billy Thorpe Scholarship Open

QMusic today announced the return of the Billy Thorpe Scholarship, funded by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, with applications open until 11:59pm (AEST), Thursday 14 January 2021 for all Queensland early-career artists to apply.

December 18, 2020
Stone Temple Pilots
Under The Southern Stars International Acts Have Been Granted Exemption To Perform In Australia

The international artists for Under The Southern Stars have been granted exemption by the Australian Federal Government to enter Australia in 2021 for the music festival.

December 17, 2020