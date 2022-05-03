Red Hot Summer Is All About Icehouse This Weekend - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald is giving Mark Seymour the weekend off this weekend and taking Iva Davies and Icehouse into Queensland.

This weekend the Red Hot Summer line-up with headliners Icehouse will perform at Queens Park, Toowoomba on Saturday and Harrigans Drift Inn, Jacobs Well in Sunday.

Joining Icehouse is James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi and Christine Anu.

The Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer line-up with James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera will reactive the following weekend in Cairns, Queensland, with three more make-up shows for Caversham, Baulkham Hills and Kiama still to come in October.

Check out the Red Hot Summer crowd last weekend at Sandstone Point.

