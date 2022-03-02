Red Hot Summer Kiama Rescheduled Due To Wild NSW Weather - Noise11.com

As New South Wales continues to be bombarded with torrential rain and flooding, the Red Hot Summer show for this weekend in Kiama is being moved to April.

Promoter Duane McDonald has put the public’s safety as his number one priority. “Everyone’s safety is paramount and there is torrential rain and flooding predicted over the coming days,” Duane says. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the dangerous conditions that have been impacting Queensland and New South Wales.”

One of the headline acts, The Angels, said in a statement, “Although being disappointed about the following announcement, much more importantly, The Angels would like to recognise that the current extremely adverse weather has rather unkindly plunged so many people across the country into some very unfortunate circumstances.

“The band’s thoughts are with all those individuals and business who are suffering through this terrible time and their prayers and well wishes go out to everyone involved, especially all those fantastic volunteers and rescuers who are pushing themselves to the limits and often risking their own lives to work so hard on behalf of all those involved”.

The rescheduled show will now be held on Sunday 3rd April, with the same line-up – Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Ticket holders for the Kiama show will be contacted by Ticketmaster.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



