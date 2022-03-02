 Red Hot Summer Kiama Rescheduled Due To Wild NSW Weather - Noise11.com
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Summer Kiama Rescheduled Due To Wild NSW Weather

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

As New South Wales continues to be bombarded with torrential rain and flooding, the Red Hot Summer show for this weekend in Kiama is being moved to April.

Promoter Duane McDonald has put the public’s safety as his number one priority. “Everyone’s safety is paramount and there is torrential rain and flooding predicted over the coming days,” Duane says. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the dangerous conditions that have been impacting Queensland and New South Wales.”

One of the headline acts, The Angels, said in a statement, “Although being disappointed about the following announcement, much more importantly, The Angels would like to recognise that the current extremely adverse weather has rather unkindly plunged so many people across the country into some very unfortunate circumstances.

“The band’s thoughts are with all those individuals and business who are suffering through this terrible time and their prayers and well wishes go out to everyone involved, especially all those fantastic volunteers and rescuers who are pushing themselves to the limits and often risking their own lives to work so hard on behalf of all those involved”.

The rescheduled show will now be held on Sunday 3rd April, with the same line-up – Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Ticket holders for the Kiama show will be contacted by Ticketmaster.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman” Video Released To Mark 50th Anniversary

Helen Reddy’s iconic classic hit ‘I Am Woman’ will turn 50 in May. A new lyric video has been released to mark the anniversary.

50 mins ago
Darren Hayes
Darren Hayes To Perform Savage Garden And Solo Songs For ‘Do You Remember” Tour

Darren Hayes will return to live performance for his ‘Do You Remember’ tour in 2023 and it will include his Savage Garden hits.

2 hours ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Cancels Russia and Ukraine Dates

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have scrapped dates in Russia and Ukraine following the action of war crimes by Russian terrorist Putin.

3 hours ago
Rick Nielsen photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Cheap Trick Recorded And Released Their First Two Albums In One Year

Cheap Trick’s first two albums were both recorded and released in 1977. ‘Cheap Trick’ came out in February 77 and ‘In Color’ was out seven months later in September. That just doesn’t happen anymore.

1 day ago
Gavin Rossdale, Bush: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Gavin Rossdale Has Doubled In Age Since The Release of Bush’s Sixteen Stone

Bush founder Gavin Rossdale has literally doubled in age since the release of the first Bush album ‘Sixteen Stone’ in 1994. Gavin was 27 when his debut album was released, he is now 56.

1 day ago
Paul Capsis as The Acid Queen in the 2022 Victorian Opera production of Tommy - photo by Jeff Busby
Final Melbourne Tommy Performance Cancelled Due To Covid

The final performance for Victorian Opera's The Who's Tommy has been cancelled due to Covid in the crew.

1 day ago
Janet English Spiderbait ADOTG Mt Duneed Winery. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Spiderbait Reactivate for Groovin’ The Moo

Spiderbait will get together again for Groovin’ The Moo.

1 day ago