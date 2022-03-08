Red Hot Summer Kicks Back In This Weekend With Two Sold Out Shows For South Australia - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald will take Red Hot Summer to South Australia this weekend after being forced to postpone last weekend in Kiama due to the New South Wales weather.

The Kiama show has been rescheduled for April 3. This weekend, Red Hot Summer will be at Seppeltsfield, Barossa Valley on Saturday and Kent Reserve at Victor Harbor on Sunday.

Under South Australian regulations, vaccination is not a requirement for the event but QR code sign-in may be required. There will not be a dancefloor area or mosh pit at the event but dancing is permitted in front of your seat.

The Red Hot Summer South Australia line-up is:

1:40pm Sarah McLeod

2:30pm Killing Heidi

3:30pm Baby Animals

4:35pm The Angels

5:45pm The Living End

7:00pm James Reyne

8:30pm Hunters and Collectors

On March 19 Red Hot Summer heads back to Victoria for the Ballarat event on 19 March and then Launceston in Tasmania (minus Killing Heidi) on 20 March.

