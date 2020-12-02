Red Hot Summer Mornington Sells Out, Show Two Goes On Sale - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer Mornington sold out shortly after tickets went on sale this morning. Duane McDonald has put a second show on sale for the following day.

Jimmy Barnes will headline Red Hot Summer with James Reyne, Diesel, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney taking up the bill for the day.

In a statement Regional Touring announced, Due to unprecedented sales the pre sale for Mornington Racecourse on October 16 is now exhausted.

We are thrilled to announce a second and final show for October 17, and the pre sale for this show is now active: https://bit.ly/33CJVbk

General Public tickets will be available for both shows from 9am tomorrow morning via Ticketmaster.

Red Hot Summer dates for Mornington, Victoria are October 16 and 17.

Dates are:

16 and 17 October, Mornington VIC, Mornington Racecourse

23 October, Pokolbin NSW, Roche Estate

24 October, Kariong NSW, Mount Penang Parkland

30 October, Berry NSW, Berry Showgrounds

31 October, Canberra ACT, Patrick White Lawns

6 November, Port Macquarie NSW, Westport Park

13 November, Bendigo Vic Bendigo Jockey Club

Tickets will go on sale on 3 December from ticketmaster.

Already announced dates are:

13 March, Launceston Tas, Country Club

14 March, Hobart Tas, Botanical Gardens

17 March, Mannum SA, Mary Ann Reserve, (Sounds By The Sea)

28 March, Barossa SA, Seppeltsfield

10 April, Swan Valley WA, Sandalford Wines

1 and 8 May, Bribie Island QLD, Sandstone Point

2 May, Toowoomba QLD, Queens Park

9 May, Jacobs Well, QLD, Harrigans Drift Inn

noise11.com

Comments

comments