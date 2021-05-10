Red Hot Summer Resets Queensland For Live Concert Events - Noise11.com

The May Red Hot Summer events have all centred on Queensland with a series of sell-out shows throughout Bribie Island, Toowoomba and Jacobs Well with one final event for Queensland heading to Cairns on Saturday.

With a music industry in turmoil with a clear lack of state government consistency for live events, the Red Hot Summer events have become a proven success by adapting to the new bureaucracy.

Each state has its own set of Covid-safe rules. To drive the Queensland Red Hot Summer event promoter Duane McDonald has adapted to comply with the government regulations.

The event will be produced in accordance with the current Queensland Government Health Guidelines. Please check back to this website regularly for updates. The Red Hot Summer Tour are in regular communication with local and state government health departments and we are 100% committed to providing you with a Covid Safe Event. Should QLD Government Health Restrictions change at any time the event format will be amended to comply with the guidelines. For contract tracing purposes all patrons entering the event must scan or sign in. All patrons must follow the Covid Safe Plan for this event. Prominent signage, Security and Covid Marshals will feature throughout the site. All patrons will receive an email / sms in the week leading up to the event linking you to our Covid Safe procedures and event rules / regulations. At all times patrons must adhere to the Covid Safe Safety measures implemented across the site. Patrons who are unwell and experiencing Covid Symptoms must not attend the venue. Please contact Ticketmaster on 136100 for information regarding the refund process.

This weekend’s show rolls into Cairns Showgrounds.

ARTIST PLAYING TIMES

Gates Open 1.00pm

Opening Act 1.30 – 2.00pm

Chris Cheney 2.15 – 2.50pm

Killing Heidi 3.10 – 3.50pm

Diesel Re Injected 4.10 – 5.00pm

Jon Stevens 5.25 – 6.15pm

Hoodoo Gurus 6.40 – 7.30pm

Jimmy Barnes 8.00 – 9.30pm

