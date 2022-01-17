 Red Hot Summer To Head To New South Wales After Two Success Melbourne Events - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer (photo supplied Duane McDonald)

Red Hot Summer To Head To New South Wales After Two Success Melbourne Events

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour is heading to the Hunter Valley and Central Coast in New South Wales this weekend after two successful days outside Melbourne tested new Covid regulations.

Saturday in the Hunter Valley and Sunday on the Central Coast will proceed under the New South Wales Government Public Events Framework.

In providing a Covid safe event for New South Wales, all punters are required to bring a camp chair or picnic rug, stay in the seats where posible and remain in their social groups. There is no dancefloor or mosh pit at the New South Wales shows.

All punters in New South Wales will be required to bring a face mask and use it when they cannot social distance.

The Mornington shows in Victoria has almost identical rules, with both the New South Wales and Victoria governments working closely together to keep the states open so that live music can proceed.

The timetable for the Hunter Valley event is:

1:00pm Gates Open
1:30pm opening act
2:15pm Chris Cheney
3:10pm Vika & Linda
4:10pm Diesel Re-injected
5:30pm Jon Stevens
6:30pm Hoodoo Gurus
8:00pm Jimmy Barnes

Some tickets are still available this weekend.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

22 January, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate
23 January, Kariong, Mount Kenang Parkland
29 January, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse (Sold Out)
5 February, Port Macquarie, Westport Park
12 February, Berry, Berry Showground
27 February, Canberra, Stage 88

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens.

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Crowd at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse.
APRA AMCOS Calls NSW Government Event Saver Lifeline “An Important First Step”

APRA AMCOS has welcomed the New South Wales Government's Event Saver Lifeline calling the initiative "an important first step".

11 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer With Jimmy Barnes and Hoodoo Gurus All Set For Mornington

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Festival will fire up this weekend with the artists stoked to be back performing.

4 days ago
Cold Chisel All For You
INXS and Cold Chisel Had Two Of The Biggest Australian Albums Of 2021

INXS ‘The Very Best’ and Cold Chisel ‘The Best of Cold Chisel: All For You’ both made ARIA’s Top 10 Australian Albums of 2021.

4 days ago
Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition
Nirvana, Queen, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac Dominate Australian Vinyl Chart of 2021

Very few artists “popped” into the ARIA Top 10 vinyl albums of 2021. The end of year chart features Nirvana with two places, Queen at no 5, and 40+ year old albums by Fleetwood Mac and Pink Floyd in the Top 10.

4 days ago
Peking Duk DJ Duk
Introducing Thrillsong Because Hey … F*ck You Hillsong

Peking Duk are just one of the acts introducing new Australian supergroup Thrillsong because hey, if Hillsong can perform to their cult then why should they?

4 days ago
The Wolfe Brothers
The Wolfe Brothers To Open Ashes Test In Tasmania

Tasmania duo The Wolfe Brothers have been chosen to perform at the first ever cricket event the Ashes Test to be held in Hobart on Saturday.

4 days ago
Hillsong pic from event on their Facebook page
Hillsong Endangers Cult Members With Covid Superspreader Event

Sydney based business Hillsong, the operation created by Brian Houston in 1983 to peddle religion as a product, has been caught flaunting New South Wales Covid restrictions by putting on a Covid superspreader event endangering its cult members.

4 days ago