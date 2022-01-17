Red Hot Summer To Head To New South Wales After Two Success Melbourne Events - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour is heading to the Hunter Valley and Central Coast in New South Wales this weekend after two successful days outside Melbourne tested new Covid regulations.

Saturday in the Hunter Valley and Sunday on the Central Coast will proceed under the New South Wales Government Public Events Framework.

In providing a Covid safe event for New South Wales, all punters are required to bring a camp chair or picnic rug, stay in the seats where posible and remain in their social groups. There is no dancefloor or mosh pit at the New South Wales shows.

All punters in New South Wales will be required to bring a face mask and use it when they cannot social distance.

The Mornington shows in Victoria has almost identical rules, with both the New South Wales and Victoria governments working closely together to keep the states open so that live music can proceed.

The timetable for the Hunter Valley event is:

1:00pm Gates Open

1:30pm opening act

2:15pm Chris Cheney

3:10pm Vika & Linda

4:10pm Diesel Re-injected

5:30pm Jon Stevens

6:30pm Hoodoo Gurus

8:00pm Jimmy Barnes

Some tickets are still available this weekend.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

22 January, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

23 January, Kariong, Mount Kenang Parkland

29 January, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse (Sold Out)

5 February, Port Macquarie, Westport Park

12 February, Berry, Berry Showground

27 February, Canberra, Stage 88

