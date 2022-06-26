Red Hot Summer To Take Charge With Hunters & Collectors at Rochford Wines - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer will bring Hunters & Collectors to Rochford Winery in October.

Hunters & Collectors will headline one final show of the Unfinished Business run for Red Hot Summer that started in January 2020 but was sidelined first by bushfires and then the pandemic.

It is a big deal for Red Hot Summer to load into Rochford Wines. “This is the first time we have taken the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR to the iconic Rochford Wines,” says promoter Duane McDonald. “It is fitting that we are wrapping up the 2022 tour with this announcement. It has been a spectacular run of shows. Thank you to everyone who has come out and shared in the music. We look forward to finishing off the 2022 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR in October.”

Red Hot Summer with Hunters & Collectors will also star James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Thursday 30th June 2022 via Ticketmaster.

Saturday 1st October 2022

Rochford Wines, YARRA VALLEY VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au

The remainder of the Hunters & Collectors Unfinished Business Red Hot Summer shows are:

8 October, Caversham, Sandalford Wines

15 October, Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm

16 October, Kiama, Showgrounds

