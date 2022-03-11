 Red Hot Summer Victor Harbor And Southport Sell-Out, WA Rescheduled - Noise11.com
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Red Hot Summer Victor Harbor And Southport Sell-Out, WA Rescheduled

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2022

in News

There is more good news for Red Hot Summer with this weekend’s event in Victor Harbor, South Australia a sellout. So too is the Broadwater Parklands, Southport event in Queensland on 23 April.

The line-up is:
Hunters & Collectors
James Reyne
The Living End
The Angels
Baby Animals
Killing Heidi
Boom Crash Opera

However, with Western Australia’s premier still unable to articulate a definitive ruling for concert crowd numbers, the sold out show at Sandalford Estate in Western Australia has been rescheduled for 8 October 2022.

The current Hunters & Collectors leg of the Red Hot Summer tour was dubbed ‘Unfinished Business’ after fires, floods and then Covid delayed the initial dates in 2020. Organiser Duane McDonald says everyone involved with the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR are looking forward to bringing the Unfinished Business event to the region. “While we are disappointed to be in this position, we are thrilled that all the artists have made themselves available to honour this sold-out show for our Western Australian fans,” he says.

Rescheduled date
Saturday 8th October 2022
Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA
www.ticketmaster.com.au
*** SOLD OUT ***

The Red Hot Summer shows for Gold Coast and Bribie Island have also sold out. On 19 March, Red Hot Summer with Hunters & Collectors will play Ballarat and Launceston.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

