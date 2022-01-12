 Red Hot Summer Will Operate As A Covid Safe Event Under Victorian Government Guidelines - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer will herald a return to live music this weekend in Mornington with the event to operate under the approved Victorian Government Public Events Framework.

Under Victorian Government guidelines, the Red Hot Summer event this Saturday and Sunday at the Mornington Racecourse are for the double vaccinated or those we proof of a Medical Exemption.

Red Hot Summer will have a QR Code sign-in upon entry with covid marshals monitoring the event.

For the safety of punters, the site will use additional area to make it easier to distance but in the event of not being able to distance, facemasks must be worn.

Additional food and beverage outlets will also be available.

Red Hot Summer kicks off for 2022 at Mornington Racecourse at 320 Racecourse Road, Mornington on Saturday and again Sunday.

Showtimes are:

Gates open: midday
First act: 1pm
Chris Cheney: 1:45
Vika & Linda: 2:40
Diesel: 3:40
Jon Stevens: 4:50
Hoodoo Gurus: 6:15
Jimmy Barnes: 7:45

