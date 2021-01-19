Red Hot Summer’s First Show In Launceston Has Sold Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer’s Launceston show on March 13 is a sell-out.
The Launceston show at the Country Club Lawns is the first Red Hot Summer show of the 2021 season.
Sold-out Red Hot Summer show now are:
March 13 Launceston, TAS
March 14 Hobart, TAS
March 27 Mannum, SA
April 10 Sandalford Wines, WA
May 1 Bribie Island, QLD ( second show May 8 on sale now )
May 9 Jacobs Well, QLD
Oct 16 Mornington, VIC ( second show Oct 17 on sale now )
Tickets are still available for
March 28 Barossa Valley
2 May Toowoomba
8 May Bribie Island
15 May Cairns
17 October Mornington
23 October Hunter Valley
24 October Kariong
30 October Berry
31 October Canberra
6 November Port Macquarie
13 November Bendigo
https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
Red Hot Summer 2021 features:
• Jimmy Barnes
• Hoodoo Gurus
• Jon Stevens
• Diesel
• Vika & Linda
• Chris Cheney
