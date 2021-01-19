Red Hot Summer’s First Show In Launceston Has Sold Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer’s Launceston show on March 13 is a sell-out.

The Launceston show at the Country Club Lawns is the first Red Hot Summer show of the 2021 season.

Sold-out Red Hot Summer show now are:

March 13 Launceston, TAS

March 14 Hobart, TAS

March 27 Mannum, SA

April 10 Sandalford Wines, WA

May 1 Bribie Island, QLD ( second show May 8 on sale now )

May 9 Jacobs Well, QLD

Oct 16 Mornington, VIC ( second show Oct 17 on sale now )

Tickets are still available for

March 28 Barossa Valley

2 May Toowoomba

8 May Bribie Island

15 May Cairns

17 October Mornington

23 October Hunter Valley

24 October Kariong

30 October Berry

31 October Canberra

6 November Port Macquarie

13 November Bendigo

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Red Hot Summer 2021 features:

• Jimmy Barnes

• Hoodoo Gurus

• Jon Stevens

• Diesel

• Vika & Linda

• Chris Cheney

