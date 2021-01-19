 Red Hot Summer’s First Show In Launceston Has Sold Out - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Palais in St Kilda Melbourne on Saturday 18 July 2015 as part of the Flesh and Wood Tour 2015.

Jimmy Barnes performs at the Palais in St Kilda Melbourne on Saturday 18 July 2015 as part of the Flesh and Wood Tour 2015.

Red Hot Summer’s First Show In Launceston Has Sold Out

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer’s Launceston show on March 13 is a sell-out.

The Launceston show at the Country Club Lawns is the first Red Hot Summer show of the 2021 season.

Sold-out Red Hot Summer show now are:

March 13 Launceston, TAS
March 14 Hobart, TAS
March 27 Mannum, SA
April 10 Sandalford Wines, WA
May 1 Bribie Island, QLD ( second show May 8 on sale now )
May 9 Jacobs Well, QLD
Oct 16 Mornington, VIC ( second show Oct 17 on sale now )

Tickets are still available for

March 28 Barossa Valley
2 May Toowoomba
8 May Bribie Island
15 May Cairns
17 October Mornington
23 October Hunter Valley
24 October Kariong
30 October Berry
31 October Canberra
6 November Port Macquarie
13 November Bendigo

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Red Hot Summer 2021 features:

• Jimmy Barnes
• Hoodoo Gurus
• Jon Stevens
• Diesel
• Vika & Linda
• Chris Cheney

Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens.

