The Barnestormers Cover Johnny O’Keefe Classic ‘Real Wild Child’ - Noise11.com

Supergroup The Barnestormers, featuring Jimmy Barnes, Chris Cheney, Jools Holland and Slim Jim Phantom and produced by Kevin Shirley, premiere their second track, Johnny O’Keefe’s classic ‘Real Wild Child’.

‘Real Wild Child’ (aka Wild One) was written by Johnny O’Keefe with Johnny Greenan and Dave Owens, recorded in 1958 and released on 5 July, 1958. O’Keefe’s version was released on his EP ‘Shakin’ at the Stadium’, which appeared to be a live recording from the Sydney Stadium but was a studio recording with audience applause overdubbed.

The song was covered by Iggy Pop on his ‘Blah Blah Blah’ album of 1986 and reached no 10 in the UK.

Iggy Pop and Jet recorded another version the ‘The Wild One: A Tribute To Johnny O’Keefe’ album, released in 2008.

‘Real Wild Child’ / ‘Wild One’ has also been recorded by Jerry Lee Lewis, Status Quo, The Runaways and again by Joan Jett with The Blackhearts, Suzi Quatro and another Stray Cat, Brian Setzer.

The Barnestormers self-titled album will be released 26 May, 2023.

Tracklisting:
1.Sweet Love On My Mind
2.Working for the Man
3.Johnny’s Gone
4.Lonesome Train
5.Thirteen Women (And Only One Man)
6.Dear Dad
7.Crazy Crazy Lovin’
8.Sweet Nothin’s
9.Land of Hope and Glory
10.Real Wild Child
11.25 to Life

